Agric firm trains 104,564 women in entrepreneurship

Babban Gona, a leading agricultural company in Nigeria, in partnership with Mastercard Foundation, has trained about 104,564 women in entrepreneurship over the last year. The company, which was established in 2017, has supported approximately 125,000 with training and resources to develop their enterprises. The focus of these enterprises ranges from the retailing of fastmoving consumer goods to poultry farming. The beneficiaries were trained under the Women Entrepreneurship Development Initiative (WEDI) undertaken by Babban Gona in partnership with Mastercard Foundation.

The women were trained in Ikara, Soba, Igabi, Lere and Toro areas of Kaduna State, North Central, Nigeria. In his remarks, the Managing Director of Babban Gona, Kola Masha, noted that the programme was conceived to assist women in addressing significant barriers hindering them from participating in or benefiting from various agricultural programmes. “Our WEDI programme is designed to tackle some of the key social barriers that hinder women from participating and benefiting equitably from our core agricultural programme for smallholder farmers. Since 2017, we have empowered over 125,000 women through a combination of formal training and credit packages.

“Our goal is to support over one million women with resources to attain financial independence by 2025. We are on a fast track to creating catalytic impact and empowering rural African women, putting a halt to the cycle of poverty for many,” Masha said. WEDI programme is focused on training rural women to become financially independent through micro-entrepreneurship. The training helps to provide business and financial literacy skills needed to start and sustainably run and manage a business. One of the beneficiaries of Babban Gona’s WEDI Poultry programme, Monica Kura, explained that the training has further helped to enhance productivity in her poultry business.

“I learned about the poultry programme from Babban Gona staff during a sensitisation session. With eight years of poultry rearing experience, it was a good fit for me and a chance to be fully engaged in poultry activities. Every week, I was given the feed, vaccines and medications the birds needed.

 

