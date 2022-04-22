Business

Agric minister to flag-off Pay-As-You-Go tractor financing scheme

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Dr. Mohammad Mahmood Abubakar, will on Thursday April 28, 2022, unveil the Hello Tractor innovative “Pay-As-You-Go (PAYG) tractor financing for increased agricultural productivity and job creation in Nigeria.” The main launch scheduled to hold at the International Conference Centre Abuja, follows an earlier soft launch, which witnessed the presentation of seven tractors to beneficiaries across three locations in the country (Nasarrawa, Abuja and Enugu states).

The PAYG tractor financing is an innovation to support smallholder mechanisation, food security and rural entrepreneurship in the country. The initiative is facilitated by Hello Tractor in partnership with Heifer International. Hello Tractor is an award-winning agricultural technology and social enterprise company with the vision to transform the agricultural ecosystem in Africa by creating efficiencies that generate inclusive growth, reduce poverty and build stronger and stable economies.

Through technology, the company connects tractor owners to smallholder farmers in sub-Saharan Africa through a farm equipment sharing application that bridges the gap between traditional farming and more technologically advanced approaches. Heifer International, a non-profit organisation on a mission to end global hunger and poverty, is providing funding for the project through its AyuTe Africa Challenge Competition platform as part of its strategic goal of assisting over one million farmers in Africa to reach a sustainable living income by year 2030. The innovative PAYG product will provide agricentrepreneurs and smallholder farmers’ access to tractor services at a very affordable rate through asset financing, to cultivate large expanse of their farm lands thus driving increased productivity and income, sustainable employment, food security and positive impacts on farmers’ livelihood.

Expected at the event are the CEO of Heifer International, Mr. Pierre Ferrari, Chairman and CEO of Hello Tractor, Jehiel Oliver, a member of the Board of Directors of Heifer International, Mr. Randi Hedin and Heifer’s Senior Vice President, Africa Programs, Adesuwa Ifedi. Others are State Commissioners of Agriculture, key government functionaries and top media executives as the event showcases agric-entrepreneurs who have been provided with accessible financing under a pay-as-you-go structure. The launch will also highlight the progress of the smallholder farmers who have benefited from the tractors in their clusters and have begun using the tractor services.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

CBN’s agric intervention disbursements hit N1.75trn

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

Disbursements under the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)’s intervention schemes in the agricultural sector have risen to N1.75 trillion, findings by New Telegraph show. Given the critical roles agriculture plays in the nation’s economic growth and development, the sector has been a major focus of the interventions of CBN since the 1970s.   However, since […]
Business

Lekkiajahikoyi Property Investment Limited is known for integrity – Bridget Adeyemi

Posted on Author Reporter

  Without doubt, high-riding real estate guru, Bridget Adeyemi who is the co-founder of Lekkiajahikoyi  Property Investment Limited has continued to soar in the industry. Assuring investors of her company’s integrity and top services, Mrs. Adeyemi, who spoke recently, said: “Lekkiajahikoyi Property Investment Limited is known for its integrity and with our unalloyed dedication to […]
Business

Despite ban on 41 items, local import continues to grow

Posted on Author Anne Oboho

  Nigeria has continued to witness galoping imports despite a ban on 41 items by the Central Bank of Nigeria initiated five years ago.   CBN, in 2015, excluded importers of 41 goods and services from accessing foreign exchange at the Nigerian foreign exchange markets.   In a circular released in June 2015, the apex […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica