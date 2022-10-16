News

Agric Ministry trains, deploys 82,547 extension workers

Posted on Author Chukwu David ABUJA

The Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (FMARD) has disclosed that it had successfully trained and deployed 82, 547 extension workers from 2019 to date to aid and promote local farming in Nigeria.

The Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Alhaji Mohammed Abubakar, made the disclosure during an oversight meeting with the Senate Committee on Agriculture in Abuja.

Abubakar said that the Ministry had also implemented programmes on Youth employment in agriculture, youth and women in agriculture business development.

He said that the training of the extension officers was designed to reduce the ratio of extension services agents to farmers in line with international best practices for increased production of agricultural commodities in Nigeria.

According to him, the Ministry had also engaged in land clearing and development of over 4000 hectares in collaboration with the state and local governments to reduce rural poverty, stressing that the Ministry was engaging youth in agriculture for increased production of commodities and to achieve accelerated sustainable development of the economy.

He said further that to support value addition, input delivery and ultimately generate employment opportunities, the Ministry had constructed several agro-industrial estates, agro-processing centres, farm markets and integrated cooperative service centres, stating that over 3 million direct and in direct jobs had been created through the activities of the Ministry in the sector.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

