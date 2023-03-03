Agric production hinges on importance of quality seeds

An agric expert has said that the goal of becoming self-sufficient as a country in food production will remain a pipe dream as long as local farmers continue to plant grains as seeds. The Managing Director, ECOBasic Seeds Company Limited, Mr. Brighton Karume, disclosed this while interacting with a collection of farmers on importance of seed planting.

Karume said: “The Federal Government has a robust agricultural policy framework and a conducive environment to ensure the country becomes self-sufficient in food production, but government efforts and good will are not recording the appropriate results because only a very few farmers plant quality and healthy seeds, while others plant grains that should be meant for consumption.” He asserts that the majority of farmers believe purchasing seeds from recognised seed companies to be a waste of money. Regrettably, majority of farmers grow grains, the purity of which is in question and whose germination rate cannot be guaranteed.

These grains are planted every year and saved for the following planting season. “It is very important to educate farmers on the differences between seeds and grains. Grains are meant to be used for food, so they are not treated, and there is no need to pay attention to their germination rate.

“On the other hand, seeds are not meant to be eaten because they are treated to protect them from diseases and pest attacks and are meant to be planted,” he added. Karume also noted that ECOBasic was founded to make a difference in the nation’s seed sub-sector, and in its two years of operation, the company had become one to reckon with in the production of crucial foundation seeds needed by seed companies to produce certified seeds for farmers.

