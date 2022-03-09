Agric productivity as key to sustaining Nigeria’s economic growth

The Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) efforts to boost agricultural productivity is a major reason the nation’s economy recorded positive growth for five consecutive quarters since the recession in 2020, writes TONY CHUKWUNYEM

According to the National Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Q4’21 report released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) last month, Nigeria’s GDP grew by 3.40 per cent in 2021, the highest since 2014, when the economy grew by 6.22 per cent.

Specifically, the report showed a sustained positive growth for five consecutive quarters since the 2020 recession, when the impact of the Covid-19 crisis led to output contracting by 6.10 per cent and 3.62 per cent in Q2 and Q3 of 2020 respectively.

The report also indicated that the economy was largely driven by the non-oil sector, which accounted for 94.81 per cent of GDP while the oil sector contributed 5.19 per cent to growth.

Further analysis of the report showed that the agriculture sector grew by 3.58 per cent in the fourrh quarter of 2021, an increase of 0.16 percentage points from the corresponding period of 2020, and an increase of 2.36 percentage points from the preceding quarter, which recorded a growth rate of 1.22 per cent.

In addition, the report stated that the agriculture sector contributed 26.84 per cent to overall GDP in real terms in Q4’21, lower than the contribution in the fourth quarter of 2020 and lower than the third quarter of 2021 which stood at 26.95 per cent and 29.94 per cent respectively.

Commenting on the report, analysts at CSL Stockbrokers noted that the agriculture sector slumped to its lowest level since 2018, as growth settled at 1.22 per cent in Q3’21 but improved to 3.58 per cent in Q4’21, bringing annual growth to 2.13 per cent.

However, while the CSL analysts noted that the weakened output, “reflects persistent security challenges in the country,” they said the sector is likely to remain resilient in 2022, “supported by CBN agro interventions,” adding that they project growth in the agricultural sector to settle at 2.30 per cent in 2022.

Indeed, financial experts generally attribute the resilience of the agriculture sector in recent years to intervention programmes introduced by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), especially under the leadership of its current Governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, to boost agricultural productivity in the country.

Following his assumption of office in June 2014, Emefiele held his maiden press conference where he announced that the CBN, under his watch, would introduce a broad spectrum of financial instruments to boost specific enterprise areas in agriculture, manufacturing, health and oil and gas, as part of efforts to ensure that the country has a diversified economic base.

First term

Thus, between late 2014 and 2019 (Emefiele’s first term), the apex bank vigorously pursued intervention schemes such as the Agricultural Credit Guarantee Scheme (ACGS), Commercial Agriculture Credit Scheme (CACS), the Anchor Borrowers’ Programme (ABP), the N220billion Micro, Small and Medium Enterprise Development Fund (MSMEDF) and the Small and Medium Enterprises Credit Guarantee Scheme (SMECGS),among others.

In fact, the consensus among analysts is that the boldness of the CBN’s programmes, especially its agriculture intervention programmes, and the positive impact they had on the economy, played a major role in convincing President Muhammadu Buhari to reappoint Emefiele as CBN Governor for a second and final five yearterm in May 2019. He thus became the first CBN Governor to serve for a second term since Nigeria’s return to democracy in 1999.

Anchor Borrowers’ Programme

Although all the CBN’s intervention programmes in the agriculture sector have impacted positively on the economy, the Anchor Borrowers’ Programme (ABP) clearly ranks first in terms of impact on agricultural productivity.

For instance, in the communiqué it issued at the end of its meeting in January, the CBN’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) stated: “The Committee reviewed the performance of the Bank’s intervention programmes aimed at stimulating productivity in manufacturing/industries, agriculture, energy/infrastructure, healthcare and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs).

“Between November and December 2021, under the Anchor Borrowers’ Programme (ABP), the bank disbursed N75.99 billion to support the cultivation of over 383,000 hectares of maize, rice and wheat during the 2022 dry season, bringing the cumulative disbursements under the Programme to N927.94 billion to over 4.5 million smallholder farmers cultivating 21 commodities across the country. All excess output aggregated from the financed farmers will be released to the Nigeria Commodity Exchange (NCX) to help moderate the prices of food in the market.

“The bank also released N1.76 billion to finance two (2) largescale agricultural projects under the Commercial Agriculture Credit Scheme (CACS). In addition, the bank disbursed the sum of N151.23 billion under the Real Sector Facility to 15 additional projects in agriculture, manufacturing, mining, and services.”

Plantation in Edo State

Also commenting on the ABP, while addressing journalists during an inspection tour of a palm plantation at Odighi village in Ovia North East Local Government Area of Edo State, over the weekend, Emefiele described the agriculture sector as the saving grace of Nigeria’s economy in the last six years.

He wondered what would have happened to the country without the foresight to revamp the agriculture sector given the rise in the cost of food items across the globe. The CBN governor, who singled out the ABP among the apex bank’s other interventions schemes, said the programme had revolutionized agricultural practice as small holder farmers who hitherto could not approach commercial banks for loans, are now being granted credit facilities in the forms of inputs like seedlings, fertiliser and herbicides.

He noted that those smallholder farmers could now cultivate and produce enough for their families and sell produce as loan repayment with ease, thereby generating employment, improving living standards and creating wealth simultaneously.

On his assessment of developments on the plantation, Emefiele who said he was satisfied with the strides being recorded in the production of maize and cassava, expressed optimism that in the next twelve months, palm produce harvests would have commenced.

The CBN governor, while acknowledging the significant role played by the Edo State Government, thanked Governor Godwin Obaseki for ensuring that arable land is made available to those who are genuinely interested in agriculture.

He also appealed to other state governors to emulate Edo state which has So far, made available about 70 per cent of the promised arable land.

Emefiele also commended the efforts of the promoting company, Agri-Allied Resources and Processing Limited, and its parent company, Tolaram Limited, for heeding to the call made by the CBN to source their critical raw materials locally.

He noted that the company has painstakingly embraced backward integration principle by acquiring farmland to the tune of 18,000 hectares for cultivation of oil palm, cassava and maize which are the critical raw materials use by the group.

In his remarks during the visit, the Managing Director of Agri- Allied Resources, Mr. Madhukar Khetan, said that the company had so far accessed a 10-year loan in the sum of N15billion at single digit interest rate with two year moratorium, under the Commercial Agricultural Credit Scheme (CACS) for the project.

Conclusion

Although under the leadership of Emefiele, CBN has clearly made remarkable progress in its bid to boost agricultural productivity and thus help to reduce the nation’s dependence on oil, analysts point out that challenges, such as rising insecurity, which prevents farmers from going to their farms, is the responsibility of the fiscal authorities and unless it is effectively tackled, the apex bank’s efforts may not really yield the desired result, a development that would definitely hurt economic growth.

