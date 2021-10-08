Agric sector sliding into challenges

Following Nigeria’s 61st Independence Day celebration, agric stakeholders have unanimously stated that the country is experiencing its biggest food challenge to guarantee food security and sufficiency in the history of its existence following insecurity, COVID-19 and other challenges. TAIWO HASSAN writes

Nigeria is indeed on the march again in the history of its creation as a nation as it clocks 61 years since attaining Independence from its colonial master, The Great Britain. However, it is regrettable that the country, once known globally as an agrigarian economy, with agriculture being responsible for most revenue, is now facing food challenges despite the huge amount invested in the sector over the years. In fact, President Muhammadu Buhari, in his speech on the country’s 61st Independence Day celebration, admitted that Nigeria’s agric sector was facing security challenge. According to the president, the sector remains key to Nigeria’s economic diversification efforts as the sector has been a consistent driver of the non-oil sector, contributing 22.35 per cent and 23.78 per cent to the overall GDP in the first and second quarters of 2021. “We have seen significant private sector investments in almost all areas of the agricultural value chain. And these have continued, even during COVID-19. “Unfortunately, as our food production capacity has increased, food prices have been going up due to artificial shortages created by middlemen who have been buying and hoarding these essential commodities for profiteering. “To address this, I am hereby directing the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development to rehabilitate the National Food Reserve Agency and also work with security agencies, the Nigerian Commodity Exchange and the National Assembly to find a lasting solution to these disruptive and unpatriotic hoarding activities.”

Nigeria’s agriculture at a glance

Since the nation’s independence in 1960, agriculture had been the mainstay of the nation’s economy, providing the largest chunk of foreign exchange inflow into the country. Moreover, it contributed about 63 per cent to the nation’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP), according to data from the National Bureau of Statistic (NBS). The incomes as at then were derived from the export of major cash crops such as rubber, cocoa, palm oil, cashew nuts, groundnut and cotton, among others. Notwithstanding the low prices that agricultural products suffered at that time, the sector managed to strive on, continually sustaining the nation’s economy.

Security challenge

However, one of the most challenging threat to Nigeria’s food security has been insecurity following farmers/herders feud, which has led to mass killings, kidnapping, bandit attacks and more. Speaking on the country’s insecurity, the President of LCCI, Mrs. Toki Mabogunje, explained that this insecurity volatility has impaired food sufficiency with consequences seen in skyrocketing food prices and other agricultural challenges. “The Lagos Chamber notes with serious concerns the worsening security situation in the country. It is scary that banditry attacks, abduction, herders-farmers conflict, vandalism and insurgency have become recurring incidences in Nigeria. The impact of these crises on the Nigerian economy remains profound and multi-dimensional. The crisis has crippled lots of private and public investments across the nation. “Many households have lost their means of livelihood. Many farmlands across the country have been destroyed with a consequent impact on food production and security. “The situation has projected the economy as an unsafe destination for private and foreign investments. “If unaddressed, it could thwart government’s efforts in attracting foreign capital into the economy. “We note that investor confidence in the economy had been weak before the COVID outbreak, and many investors still see Nigeria as a risky environment despite stronger oil prices and exit from recession. “Confidence may not be restored in the near term if there is no significant improvement in the security environment.”

COVID-19

The National President, All Farmers Association of Nigeria (AFAN), Kabir Ibrahim, admitted that coronavirus pandemic had posed big threat to food security and safety in Nigeria. He, however, assured that farmers are ready to provide sufficient food for Nigeria’s large population. But there is important need to provide them with a better enabling environment to enable them produce optimally. Ibrahim thereby asked all farmers in the country to braced up to address the challenge of providing enough food to feed the nearly 200 million mouths in the nation. The AFAN president noted that the spread of the across the globe is frightening in all aspect since it is disrupting the world economy with Nigerian economy not left out too in it effect, adding that agriculture is the last resort for the Nigerian populace at this period of the coronavirus pandemic because food availability is key and that is where the Nigerian farmers comes in to contribute their quotas.

Anti-open grazing law

Another concerns to food security challenge is the on-going signing of anti-open grazing bills into law by some state governments in the country. In addition, the bill is currently generating rancour between the North and the South and this is not helping the country’s agricultural development. States like Lagos, Benue, Rivers, Ondo, Oyo, among others, have already signed this bill into law.

Ruga replacement

Two years after the suspension of the controversial Rural Grazing Area scheme in July 2019, the Federal Government has introduced a replacement scheme called the Livestock Intervention Programme to address the lingering farmer-herder crisis across the country. This comes amid the Federal Government’s intensified efforts to revive colonial-era grazing routes in many states across the country as per the directive by President Muhammadu Buhari. According to documents from the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development sighted by this newspaper, the LIP scheme will see the Federal Government establishing eight large herders’ settlements in each of the six pilot states, namely Adamawa, Kwara, Niger, Bauchi, Kaduna and Gombe. The scheme is expected to be extended to other states, following a successful outing in the pilot states. The document, as well as interviews with some officials of the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, showed that LIP is already being implemented in the six pilot states. The officials confirmed that the six states accepted the establishment of the large herders’ settlements and had already provided land for the purpose. Unlike the controversial Ruga settlements, which started with 12 pilot states, the ministry official said government chose to start the LIP settlements with six pilot states, pending the extension to other states. They said eight large LIP settlements would be built for herders in each of the states.

Last line

No doubt, in all ramifications, Nigeria’s agricultural sector is facing straits and this is a big concern for agric stakeholders.

