Agric summit: AfDB president to deliver keynote address

Sterling Bank Plc has said that President of the African Development Bank (AfDB), Dr. Akinwunmi Adesina, will deliver the keynote address at the Agriculture Summit Africa (ASA) 2020 holding between September 23 and 24.

An annual event organised by Sterling Bank since 2018, Agriculture Summit Africa is one of the continent’s leading, privately funded platforms dedicated to increasing the value of the agribusiness value chain.

In a statement, the lender said the summit creates a convergence of private and public sector interests, development finance institutions, agribusiness investors and players every year, adding that the theme of this year’s Summit is “Fast Forward Agriculture: Exploiting the Next Revolution.”

Citing government’s directives on public gathering, the lender said this year’s summit is a hybrid event, with participants expected to participate online while a few selected guests will be in Lagos and Abuja studios.

Sterling Bank’s Executive Director of Corporate and Investment Banking, Yemi Odubiyi, said several notable dignitaries are expected to deliver goodwill messages at the Summit.

They include Mr. Godwin Emefiele, Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN); Alhaji Muhammad Sabo Nanono, Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development; Prof. Ben Ayade, Governor of Cross River State; his Kebbi counterpart, Senator Atiku Bagudu; and his Royal Majesty, Oba Abdulwasiu Omogbolahan Lawal, the Oniru of Iru Kingdom.

