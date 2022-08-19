Business

Agrictech: Heifer Int’l unveils competition for young innovators

Posted on Author Rhoda Ogunseye Comment(0)

…winners to receive $20,000

Heifer International’s AYuTe Africa Challenge has launched a new national competition, offering young entrepreneurs in Nigeria the opportunity to pitch for investment in their agritech solutions to boost the incomes and productivity of Africa’s smallholder farmers. Speaking on the initiative, Adesuwa lfedi, Senior Vice PresiIdent of Africa Programs at Heifer International, said the competition provided an opportunity for young innovators in Nigeria to secure the funding and the visibility they need to scale up their agritech solutions to reach millions of farmers across Africa.

There is huge potential for economic growth and employment in agriculture across Africa, but new ideas and technologies are urgently needed. It’s time for Africa’s tech savvy youth to use their innovation skills to trans- form the sector. The national competition represents a new phase of Heifer International’s AYuTe Africa Challenge, established in 2021 to award cash grants annually to the most promising young agritech innovators from across Africa. Like the regional champions competition, the AYuTe National Champions competition offers prize money and mentorship, helping translate the energy and ideas of young Nigerian agritech innovators into meaningful impact for smallholder farmers across the country, and supporting winners to grow their businesses and profile.

The new AYuTe National Champions competition focuses on youth-operated local startups that have launched an agritech business in the last three years. Companies must also be based in Ethiopia, Kenya, Malawi, Nigeria, Rwanda, Senegal, Tanzania, Uganda or Zambia, and must have developed a tech solution to address smallholder farmer challenges with strong potential to scale.

The national competition in Nigeria has been initiated as an “enterprise development programme to further identify, nurture and support innovative, relevant and technology-driven agriccentric enterprises to grow, scale and thrive,” Heifer’s Country Director, Rufus Idris, said at the official launch of the Challenge, which held in Lagos on Wednesday. “We are excited to announce and kick-start the AYuTe Atrica Challenge Nigeria with a starting cash grant of $20,000 to the most promising young agritech innovator in Nigeria. This is in line with Heifer’s strategic goal of unleashing the hidden agricultural treasures among African youths.

“Through this challenge, we hope to further inspire the Nigerian youth population to continue to embrace agriculture as a career option of choice while promoting creative professionals that are using technology to re-imagine farming and food production across the country. The winner of this challenge will also be the Nigerian Champion (flag-bearer) for the 2022 AYuTe Africa Challenge,” Rufus said The launch event also brought together stakeholders within the ecosystem including government representatives, tech hubs and agripreneurs, who are relevant to supporting the development and scale-up of innovative, commercially viable and sustainable agricultural technologies, capable of transforming Nigeria’s agricultural sector and her food security. Speaking earlier at the launch event, the Lagos State Commissioner for Agriculture, Ms. Abisola Olusanya, commended Heifer International for the great initiative of assisting to drive growth and development of agriculture across Africa and particularly in Nigeria, by encouraging innovation and supporting programmes geared towards accelerating agritech startups, youthowned agribusinesses, and other business stakeholders along the agriculture value chain.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

Nigeria secures sea time berths for 550 seafarers

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Despite the corona virus pandemic, Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) has secured three months sea time berths for over 550 cadets in various countries in the first quarter of 2020. The sea time berths have led to the award of Certificate of Competency (CoC) to cadets trained under the Nigerian Seafarers Development Programme […]
Business Feature

Rising tax revenue: Crude still 95% of Nigeria’s exports, say Experts

Posted on Author PAUL OGBUOKIRI reports

Though Nigeria has been recording increasing tax revenues recently, PAUL OGBUOKIRI reports that oil/ gas export is still 95 per cent of Nigeria’s exports; indicating that the country remains a mono-cultural economy, according to experts   Non-oil exports: FG pledges improved funding for exporters   Amidst the dwindling fortunes of the oil and gas sector […]
Business

Coscharis Motors storms Lagos Motor Fair with 3 iconic brands

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

All is now set by the leading automobile dealer in Nigeria, Coscharis Motors Plc, the exclusive distributors of Ford, Renault, Ford Truck and a number of other iconic global automobile brands in the country to attend this years’ Lagos Motor Fair.   The fair, which is in its 17th edition, will be held from tomorrow […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica