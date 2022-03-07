Agriculture is Nigeria’s saving grace –Emefiele

The agricultural sector has been the economy’s saving grace in the past six years, Central Bank Governor, Mr Godwin Emefiele, has said. Emefiele, who expressed satisfaction over high interests in agriculture and tremendous impacts the sector recorded in the country, wondered what would have happened to Nigeria without the foresight to revamp agricultural sector given the rise in cost of food items across globe. He spoke at Odighi village in Ovia North East Local Government Area of Edo State over the weekend while addressing journalists during an inspection tour of the palm plantation at Odighi. He expressed delight that the bank has assumed a pivotal role since 2015 upon the pronouncement by President Muhammadu Buhari that “we produce what we eat and eat what we produce”; by coming up with several initiatives aimed at repositioning the sector with a view to creating employment opportunities as well as growing the gross domestic product (GDP) of the country. On his assessment of the developments in the farm, Emefiele, who was visibly elated with the strides being recorded in the production of maize and cassava, expressed optimism that in the next 12 months, palm produce harvests would have commenced. The CBN governor, while acknowledging the significant role played by Edo State Government, thanked Governor Godwin Obaseki immensely for matching words with action by making sure that arable land is made available to those who are genuinely interested in agriculture. He also appealed to other state governors to emulate Edo State, which he said has so far made available about 70 per cent of the promised arable land. On the socio-economic impact of the CBN interventions, Emefiele singled out the Anchor Borrowers Programme (ABP), among other intervention schemes, which revolutionised agricultural practice whereby small holder farmers who hitherto could not approach commercial banks for loans are now being granted credit facilities in the form of inputs, such as seedlings, fertilizer, and herbicides Those small-holder farmers can now cultivate and produce enough for their families and sell produce as loan repayment with ease, thereby generating employment, improve living standards and create wealth simultaneously. Emefiele also commended the efforts of the promoting company, Agri- Allied Resources and Processing Limited and its parent company, Tolaram Limited, for heeding to appeals made by the CBN to source their critical raw materials locally. He noted that the company has painstakingly embraced backward integration principle by acquiring farmland to the tune of 18,000 hectares for cultivation of oil palm, cassava and maize which are the critical raw materials used by the group. In his remarks, the Managing Director of Agri-Allied Resources, Mr Madhukar Khetan, hinted that the company has accessed a ten-year loan in the sum of N15 billion at single digit interest rate with two year moratorium under the Commercial Agricultural Credit Scheme (CACS) for the project. The farm currently has about one thousand workers.

