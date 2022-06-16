News

Agriculture key to Nigeria’s economic survival – SMEDAN

Posted on Author Kenneth Ofoma Comment(0)

The Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN) has recommended that the country must embrace commercial agriculture if it must survive the present economic woes. The South-East Zonal Coordinator of SMEDAN, Mr. Victor Ugwu, stated this in yesterday Enugu, capital of Enugu State during a posttraining of 160 farmers selected from 16 Agri-business Cooperatives in the state.

Ugwu stated that the country would hardly make any economic headway by its continuous reliance on oil as against embracing agriculture as well as diversification of the economy. He noted that the trainees were farmers the Federal Government through SMEDAN empowered in 2021 with N4, 620,000 to boost their capacities, adding that the post-training was to ensure a continuous mentorship with overall interest to ensure sustainability. Ugwu said: “Agriculture is key to the survival of this country if we are really serious because if we need to diversify into other areas, agriculture is number one. Agriculture contributes 20 per cent of our GDP (Gross Domestic Product) and also 60 per cent of all the emover

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Edo PDP preaches forgiveness at Easter

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

The Edo State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has reiterated the need for forgiveness as Christians celebrate Easter. This was contained in the Easter message by its Chairman, Dr. Tony Aziegbemi to residents of the South-South states. According to Aziegbemi, forgiveness lies at the heart of the Christian faith. He said: “It can […]
News Top Stories

Akeredolu warns traditional rulers on appointment of chiefs

Posted on Author Babatope Okeowo AKURE

Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State yesterday warned traditional rulers in the state to desist from fomenting unnecessary trouble over appointment of chiefs in their domain.   The governor, said government would not hesitate to deal decisively with any traditional ruler caught indulging in act of lawlessness by appointing chief outside his jurisdiction.   Akeredolu […]
News

COVID-19: Parents appeal to management of Caleb University over payment of school fees, others

Posted on Author Esther Orejimi

  As the Corona Virus pandemic persists which resulted to lockdown of all academic institutions forcing many of them to resort into e-Learning some parents of students of Caleb University located in Imota, Lagos, have rejected fees charged by the institution amidst the coronavirus pandemic.   Over 100 of the parents have written several complaint […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica