Agriculture key to Nigeria’s economic survival – SMEDAN

The Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN) has recommended that the country must embrace commercial agriculture if it must survive the present economic woes. The South-East Zonal Coordinator of SMEDAN, Mr. Victor Ugwu, stated this in yesterday Enugu, capital of Enugu State during a posttraining of 160 farmers selected from 16 Agri-business Cooperatives in the state.

Ugwu stated that the country would hardly make any economic headway by its continuous reliance on oil as against embracing agriculture as well as diversification of the economy. He noted that the trainees were farmers the Federal Government through SMEDAN empowered in 2021 with N4, 620,000 to boost their capacities, adding that the post-training was to ensure a continuous mentorship with overall interest to ensure sustainability. Ugwu said: “Agriculture is key to the survival of this country if we are really serious because if we need to diversify into other areas, agriculture is number one. Agriculture contributes 20 per cent of our GDP (Gross Domestic Product) and also 60 per cent of all the emover

