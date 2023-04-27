Agritech Firm Launches App To Eliminate Food Wastes

An agritech firm, Isidore Agritech Limited, has debuted with the launch of ‘Jinja Apps’, an agric platform that meets farmers, uptakers (processors) and buyers in a one-stop marketplace for agribusiness transactions to promote food security.

In addition, the new Jinja Apps is also meant to contribute significantly to the barest reduction in the 50 per cent Post-Harvest Losses (PHLs) in the country that is currently threatening attainment of the food system.

Speaking at the virtual launch of Jinja Apps in Lagos yesterday, Vice Presdent, Business Development, Isidore Agritech Limited, Pamela Adie, said the country’s agric sector is at a crossroad following the amount of food wastes being experienced in the country and the need to develop a robust app platform that would aggregate all the value chains in agriculture under a one-stop shop solution provider where farmers, processors and buyers meet to transact agribusinesses in the country.

According to her, the firm has been working really hard, tirelessly and relentlessly to make sure that this app is ready while also planning to introduce it to the world.