Agro-allied airport underway in Ogun, says Abiodun

Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, has unveiled plans by his administration for an agroallied based airport to aid the development of the state as a destination of choice for agriculture in Nigeria.

 

Abiodun, who spoke during inauguration of Agbeloba Aquaculture Hub in Owiwi, Obafemi-Owode Local Government Area of the state, said the agricultural sector remained the sure way out of poverty and unemployment ravaging the country. The project is being promoted by former President Olusegun Obasanjo.

 

While also expressing optimism that his administration believed that the state and the country as a whole would actually grow food, the governor commended Obasanjo for continuously and tirelessly walking his talk on agriculture.

 

He said: “We are looking at having an agro-allied based airport from which agro produces like what we have here can be airfreighted outside the country and still get to other destinations fresh. We are looking at this kind of things that will complement all that we are doing.

 

“We, as a government, believe in what Baba (Obasanjo) is doing and we will continue to advocate for this because we see ourselves as fast becoming the bread basket of this nation.

 

“We believe in this project, we believe that agriculture is a way out of poverty and unemployment. We believe that we can actually grow what we eat and what we grow and we want to commend former President Olusegun Obasanjo for continuously and tirelessly walking the talk.

 

“It is a reminder that we now need another Operation Feed the Nation (OFN) more than ever before. This time, it has to be urgent and with home grown initiatives.

