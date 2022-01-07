Agro-allied investors’ top priorities

Expectedly, all eyes will be on the country’s agric sector performance again this year as stakeholders consider where to invest for good return on investments amid security challenges, TAIWO HASSAN reports

It has been a revolution in the country’s agric sector since President Muhammadu Buhari assumed power in 2015, particularly in his bid to rescue the economy from continued dependence on oil and gas as its major drivers. Having chosen agriculture, manufacturing and mining as the three key sectors in line with its policy thrust to diversify to nonoil sector, the administration has, so far, given a slim hope to Nigerians, especially farmers to believe in the agenda. Security challenges affecting the country’s agric sector, mostly in the North East and North West, which are two key regions contributing largely to Nigeria’s food basket, have scuttled the good performances in the sector. Notwithstanding, it’s a New Year where investors take stocks to know where to invest for good return on investments, insecurity or not.

Rice mills

With Nigeria’s population already estimated at 206 million and still counting with projections to reach 250 million by the year 2050, taking advantage of the Federal Government’s rice policy by investing in the establishment of more rice mills will be a good decision in this New Year. Despite government’s wholly support via the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)’s Anchor Borrowers’ Programme (ABP) for prospective investors willing to go into agriculture with guaranteed loan scheme, Nigeria is yet to attain full sufficiency in rice production and this is a good opportunity for investor to put their money into rice mills. In fact, the country’s rice industry has been enjoying unflinching support from government, which has not hidden its love for the positive happenings in a bid to make Nigeria a net exporter of rice. While speaking on the development, President Buhari noted that the Central Bank of Nigeria, through Anchor Borrowers’ Programme, provided loans and technical support to small holder farmers, leading to the expansion in the number of rice mills in Nigeria from 10 in 2014 to 40 as at today. In 2021, the production of milled rice in Nigeria amounted to five million metric tons. Between 2010 and 2021, the milled rice in the country increased overall. The largest growth in the production was registered in 2010 when the crop volume experienced an increase by 26 per cent compared to the previous year. Also, in 2019, paddy rice production for Nigeria was 8.44 million tonnes. It increased from 343,000 tonnes in 1970 to 8.44 million tonnes in 2019, growing at an average annual rate of 9.07 per cent. Indeed, it will be any investor’s delight to invest in rice mill in 2022.

Fertilizer plants

Another key area that prospective investors should look into is the fertiliser industry, which many investors are yet to venture into. Those currently there are Indorama Eleme Fertilizer and Chemicals Limited (IEFCL), in Eleme, Port Harcourt, Rivers State and Chemicals and Dangote Petrochemicals and Fertilizer and a few others. Already, the Federal Government has been calling for more private public sector collaboration in its quest to revamp the fertiliser industry and make the commodity available and affordable to farmers. In particular, the country has increased the number of active fertiliser blending plants to more than 46 from less than five in 2014. Indeed, government believes that more strategic partnership and robust collaboration with stakeholders will boost fertiliser production and develop the sector. This effort would be geared towards affordability, increased production, self– sufficiency and accessibility to achieve food and nutrition security. Indorama Eleme Fertiliser and Chemicals and Dangote Petrochemicals and Fertiliser have already invested $4.5 billion to improve and boost the country’s fertiliser industry. Specifically, Dangote spent about $2 billion in the construction of its 2.8 million tonnes of fertilise plantr, while Indorama is to produce 1.4 million tonnes of fertiliser.

GMOs

For the establishment of Genetically Modified Organic (GMO) crops in Nigeria by the Federal Government, the next big thing in the country’s agric sector is GMOs based on the huge support it is getting from foreign donors. With the unflinching foreign support, it will be a wise choice for every investor to take a good look at GMOs. The Bill and Belinda Gates’ Rockefeller foundation has a big war chest in supporting any prospective investor willing to take advantage of the GMO platform. Indeed, Nigeria is one of the luckiest countries in the world that is blessed with large span of arable lands for planting crops. But the introduction of GMOs into the country’s agriculture may not have gone down well with some section of Nigerians over its lack of empirical evidence to ascertain and certify them safe for human consumption despite the challenges of meeting food production for the huge population. The Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) of the United Nations estimates that food production will need to double in some parts of the world by 2050 and this translates to the need for more land for cultivation, which will not be readily available. Hence, the introduction of GMO crops to make enough nutritious food available with limited land, water and other resources was one of the reasons GMO was approved to complement food security in the world. In addition, government had set aside several million hectares of arable land for agriculture and embarked on the creation of Special Agriculture Processing Zones across the country. However, it is expected that more investors would take a shot at the abundant opportunities in the country’s GMOs business.

Silo plants

Following the skyrocketing food inflation caused by COVID- 19, insecurity and other challenges rocking Nigeria’s agric sector landscape, it has become very strategic for the the Federal Government to create food banks in the six geopolitical zones at close proximity of 100,000 metric tonne (MT) silos each, totaling 600,000 MT to guarantee food security for the populace. This is a great opportunity for investors to participate in the construction of silos to help in food storage to avert food shortage, austerity and high prices. The 19 concessioned silo complexes are in Ado-Ekiti, Akure, Bauchi, Ogoja, Ikenne, Jos, Gaya, Sokoto, Gombe, Makurdi, Ibadan, Ezillo, Bulasa, Kaduna, Kwali, Jahun, Lafiagi, Igbariam and Uyo. However, with the 100,000 metric tonne (MT) silos each, totaling 600,000 MT in the pipelines, prospective investor will be riding on a very juicy project by venturing into silos construction in the country.

Agric machinery inputs

This is a laudable investment and a game changer for any prospective investor willing to make a success in the country’s agric sector this year. Most Nigerian farmers still lack the capacity to acquire mechanised farming machines such as tractors, dredgers and others amidst high forex rate and interest rate in banks. So, it will be great and very rewarding to invest in the acquisition of farm inputs and rent or sell to group of farmers to boost investment.

Last line

Year 2022, for the country’s agricultural sector, is very bright for target investors only if government is able to bring sanity and peace nationwide.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...