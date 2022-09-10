News

Agro-cargo airport: Ogun bags award for concept, design

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The Ogun State Government has received a Special Award for Concept and Design of state airport at the Aviation and Cargo conference organised by AVIACargo Journal in partnership with atqnews. com. Receiving the award on behalf of Governor Dapo Abiodun of the state at Marriott Hotel, Ikeja, Lagos, the State Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure, Engineer Ade Akinsanya, said that the Agro Cargo Airport under construction is a very viable project with socio-economic impact that would be felt across the value chain of the agro-processing sub sector.

Akinsanya, while explaining that the project is not just an airport but a center for value-added services, said that the agro serving aspect is the most interesting aspect because it would be a conglomeration of agro processing companies that turn materials into finished goods.

He said: “The airport will also provide facilities for cargo processing, storage, warehouses and training centre, among others. This is an aerotropolis. “The Agro-Cargo Airport will serve as a conglomeration to agro-processing companies as well as aerotropolis that have added value services, when completed,” he explained. Earlier in his welcome address, the organiser of the event, Ikechi Uko eulogised the administration of Prince Dapo Abiodun for the laudable achievements in Ogun State, especially in infrastructure develop-ments.

 

