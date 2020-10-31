Agro entrepreneur tasks Buhari on food security growth

The Chief Executive Officer, Xtralarge Farms, Lagos State, Mrs. Abosede Oyibokure, has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to invest more resources in agriculture in the nation’s quest to produce sufficient food, raise Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and drastically reduce hunger in the country. She also said her company was offering registered members 6,000 plots of land as part of the incentives and also in commemoration of Nigeria’s 60th independence for farming to boost food production.

Speaking in Lagos, during the launch of Xtralarge Organic Hamper, a brand new pack of organic food products, Oyibokure said she decided to invest her funds in agriculture, after retiring from the Lagos State Ministry of Education, so as to add greater value to the Nigerian agric sector, through food production, wealth creation and poverty reduction. Oyibokure said her passion to change the narratives in the agricultural value chain encouraged her to invest in the sector optimally.

She added that her company’s objective for Nigerian agriculture was to campaign against inorganic foods because of the potential health risks involved in them and rather promote organic foods for the country and for export to boost foreign exchange earnings for Nigeria. Oyibokure said: “At Xtralarge Farms, we train passionate Nigerians to produce organic foods for the country and for export; we want to raise new generations of Nigerians in our desire to enhance food sufficiency in the country.”

While urging Nigerians to shun inorganic foods since they are potential health risks, she said: “Experts have warned that eating inorganic foods could cause hypertension, cancer and kidney-related diseases. “At our farms, we do not only produce a wide range of natural food products, such as, palm oil, fine garri, beans’ flower and groundnut oil, which we distribute through our ‘super dealers’ to the market, we are also appreciated for integrity and honesty.” According to her, the growing demand for her products has encouraged her to develop Xtralarge Organic Hamper, a brand new pack of organic food products, for sale during this year’s festive period.

