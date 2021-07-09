Agropreneur urges FG, others to invest in agric sector

Despite the challenges facing the agricultural sector in Nigeria, an agropreneur and Chief Executive Officer of Global Macron Pace Limited, John Oriazowan, has urged the Federal Government and stakeholders in agro-allied business to invest in the sector in order to boost food production post COVID-19. He said agro allied business was very profitable but yet to be fully tapped by several stakeholders in Nigeria, adding that the sector had great potential for investors. Speaking with New Telegraph, Oriazowan said the agricultural sector had the capability to employ about 70 per cent of the Nigerian labour force if the government and private sector invest in it. He said government needed to address the concerns of investors in the sector to encourage more Nigerians that are interested in agriculture.

“The agricultural business in Nigeria is yet to be tapped. If it’s well tapped, the agricultural sector has the capability to employ about 70 per cent of the Nigerian labour force. “As you can see, youths no longer want to stay in the rural areas because of lack of infrastructure, poor storage facilities of harvested crops and bad roads for transporting harvested farm produce.

“If the government can continue with the way they have started paying attention to agriculture and creating the enabling environment, I see this sector employing about 70 per cent of our country’s labour force. “We have had several challenges like the increasing pressures from herdsmen attack farmers, kidnapping, bad roads, poor governmental responses, poor implementation of governmental policies, high cost of farming, high cost of processing equipment, lack of power supply, access to loans with collateral and illiteracy of most farmers which makes it hard to implement modern farming methods,” he said. According to Oriazowan, the government is beginning to address some of the issues bedevilling the sector. He said farming equipment such as tractors imported by the government for farm use now had service stations for repair and parts replacement.

He noted that farmers could now access loans at an interest rate of single-digit. “Our researchers and institutions are beginning to create more awareness on best global farming practices and hybrid seedling importation is also been imported,” he noted. Oriazowan, who is also a member of the Lions Club International, said his company was registered as a private limited liability company with the aim of exploring different agricultural ways of increasing capacity utilisation, overall contribution to the development of farm produce.

He said the company was also interested in agricultural wastage reduction and the development of an agro-allied value chain. He said his passion to serve humanity and care for the less privilege through his business made him join Lions Club. “I am particular about issues revolving around me and growing up with a family that understands what it takes to care for each other. “These are the reasons that made me join the Lions Club International about seven years ago. I have served in different capacities such as the immediate past club President and recently the Zone chairperson,” he said.

Like this: Like Loading...