News

AGs’ forum elects Onigbanjo executive c’ttee chair

Posted on Author Akeem Nafiu

The Forum of Attorneys- General and Commissioners for Justice of the federation has elected the Attorney- General of Lagos State, Moyosore Onigbanjo (SAN), the interim chairman of its executive committee. The forum at its inaugural meeting in Abuja also elected the Attorney- General of Nasarawa State, Dr. Karim Kana as interim secretary. Other elected members of the Executive Committee are Rivers State AG, Prof. Zac Adangor (SAN); Abia State AG, Uche Ihediwa (SAN); Taraba State AG, Sam Adda and Benue State AG, Micheal Gusa; who were all chosen to represent their different zones.

The executive committee was elected to run the affairs of the forum, lead the body of AGs, arrange meetings and issue statements on behalf of all 36 AGs. The committee will also take positions on legal issues, advise the Attorney General of the Federation and take legal action or review legal actions taken on behalf of all states.

Part of its mandate also includes the pursuit of true federalism, adherence to the constitution, rule of law, independence of the judiciary as well as relating with the AGF on behalf of the states on legal issues. Speakers at the maiden event include the Governor of Plateau State, Simon Lalong, who delivered the welcome address, while a former Attorney General of the Federation, Kanu Agabi (SAN), delivered the keynote address. The next meeting of the Attorneys-General of the 36 states of the federation will be held in the second quarter of the year.

 

