AGS Tribe poised to improve access to digital resources for women

Sequel to the launch of the AGS Enterprise Challenge in 2018 to showcase, empower and fund female-led businesses across Nigeria, AGS Tribe is set to host the maiden edition of the #HERconomy conference and unveil a ‘mystery product’ for women across the continent. The event which is slated to hold on Sunday, December 06, 2020, and will round off the #HERconomy Campaign which kicked off on the 1st 0f October 2020.

The #HERconomy (Her Economy Campaign) has been designed to address issues of the gender gap in the growing Nigerian economy and enterprise ecosystem such as gender parity, social inclusion, amongst others by spotlighting the enormous contributions women have made since Nigeria’s independence. Whilst the #HERconomy conference will deepen and consolidate the impacts made so far, the mystery product will tackle the tripartite challenge of empowering women, scaling digital skills and accelerating inclusion simultaneously.

Since its launch in 2018, six (6) female entrepreneurs have received grants through online pitch competitions with many other women empowered with resources to scale their businesses, including the provision of mentorship opportunities to over 500 female-owned and female-led MSMEs to help them exponentially grow to leverage partnerships, insights, resources. Also, the AGS Community has grown to support over 5,000 like-minded women led by award-winning entrepreneur, Ifedayo Durosinmi-Etti.

AGS Tribe is a Pan-African community built to inspire, connect, and build the capacity of young female entrepreneurs and professionals aged 18 – 35 years. The tribe’s flagship initiative is the annual AGS Enterprise Challenge which premiered following the launch of the book, Accessing Grants for StartUps; an entrepreneur’s guide to identifying, applying, and winning grants for personal development, business growth, and due diligence amongst other benefits.

