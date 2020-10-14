Sports

Aguero: Messi is always complaining

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Sergio Aguero has joked that he and Lionel Messi are “like an old married couple”, when they hook up on Argentina duty.
Messi made his debut for his country in 2005, a year before Aguero joined the Argentina senior set-up.
The duo have played together at three World Cups, four Copa Americas and won gold at the 2008 Beijing Olympics.
Although both players always share a room, Aguero has revealed that he was always leaves Messi complaining.
“He always complains, we are like an old married couple.
“I always fall asleep with the TV on and when I wake up the next morning he is always complaining to me.
“He arrives at the hotel and instantly takes a shower while I’m just sitting talking on my mobile phone. Then he will remind me that we need to go down to dinner and we do not have time,” Aguero said on the Santo Sabado programme.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

Legends go to war in FA Cup showdown

Posted on Author Tunde Sulaiman

Two legends of the beautiful game go head-to-head for a remarkable fourth time this season with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Frank Lampard in opposing dugouts while their respective teams, Manchester United and Chelsea do battle on the field of play.   This time around what is at stake is not the three points of the […]
Sports

NPFL Clubs brace up for full licensing compliance

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

As the 2020/2021 Nigeria Professional Football League season gets set to kick off in October, reports say virtually all the 20 clubs in the top domestic league have put machinery in motion to fully comply with the League Management Company (LMC’s) licensing requirements ahead of time.   A survey conducted recently by @ clubowners_ng revealed […]
Sports

International roundup: Giroud goes past Platini in France all-time scoring charts

Posted on Author Reporter

*Striker scores twice in 7-1 win on his 100th cap *Mexico beat Holland, Germany draw 3-3 with Turkey Olivier Giroud became France’s second highest all-time top scorer on Wednesday in a 7-1 win over Ukraine, scoring twice to leapfrog Michel Platini’s total of 42 goals, and is now gunning for Thierry Henry’s all-time record of 51. “I feel […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: