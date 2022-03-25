Metro & Crime

Aguleri dehumanised widow: 7 charged to court as women demand justice

Seven persons, have been charged to court over the inhuman treatment meted on the widow accused of killing her husband in Aguleri community of Anambra State. The seven persons were also remanded in prison custody as the Anambra State Police Command continues manhunt for other suspects involved in the dastardly act. The Police Commissioner, Mr Echeng E Echeng disclosed this during a courtesy visit to him by the Ultimate Business Women and Farmers Association of Nigeria in Awka, Anambra State. According to Echeng those involved must be made to face the full wrath of the law, stressing that there is the need to protect the dignity of womanhood.

In her address at the occasion, the National President of the Association, Hon Nkiru Nwagbo urged the command to ensure that the perpetrators are brought to book while expressing the happiness of the body over the handling of the matter by the police so far. She said, “Similarly, we also express our appreciation to your office in the manner you protected the dignity and respect for womanhood in the Aguleri episode against the widow that was maltreated by her in-laws “We have implicit confidence in the command that the masterminds are brought to book to serve as a deterrent to those whose stock in trade is the brutal-ity against women.” Nwagbo also extended the association’s willingness to partner with the Police Officers Wives Association (POWA), noting that the interface would go a long way in empowering the women in the area. “As the year’s mother’s day is being celebrated, we have plans to empower at least two women in each of the 21 local government areas in the state and to work with the Police Officers Wives Association POWA in this regard,” she said. “To achieve this we have been interfacing with faith based organisations, charitable associations who have indicated interest in working with us.

 

