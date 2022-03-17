Metro & Crime

Aguleri widow: Police arrest, parade 7 in Awka, 9 others, recover arms

Posted on Author Onah. O.Onah

The Anambra State Police Command said it have arrested six suspects including a native doctor over a recent developments on a video that trended where a lady was assaulted and publicly disgraced over alleged incident of her husband’s death in Aguleri, Anambra East LGA, saying those arrested were identified during the study of the video by police operatives. The State Police Commissioner, CP Echeng Echeng said this while parading nine suspected criminals for their involvement in the recent crimes committed in various parts of the state.

The commissioner identified the suspects as: Anthony Obanye 44years, Udalor Egwuatu Nnalue 46years, Godwin Ezechukwu 42yrs, Nonso Ezechukwu 20years, Philomena Onyekwe ‘F’ 27years and Chineyere Mmachi ‘F’ 32years. He said investigation has shown that the deceased, Mr Udorji Egwatu, had been sick for some time when his brother, Mr Udalor took him to Anthony a native doctor.

The said Anthony had also confessed to have taken the decease on some spiritual cleansing and administered on him some herbs before he died. It was Anthony who allegedly told the family of the deceased that the cause of his death was as a result of the wife’s infidelity. Addressing journalists in Awka, the Commissioner claimed that the Police had evolved a more pragmatic approach to new security threats in the state. In his press briefing, the Commissioner stated in parts, “Many of you are aware of the menace of cultism in the state particularly in Awka and environs. You will recall that on December 14, 2021, cultists attacked the Chairman of Tricycle Owners Association in broad day light near Unizik junction and killed him.

Two Police Officers who were in the vicinity were also killed and their weapons, two AK 47 rifles carted away. “The same gang on February 26, 2022 attacked a funeral party at Ebenebe in Awka North LGA, killing several mourners. These serious incidents became a challenge to the command and we had to go extra mile in intelligence gathering and discreet investigation. Following this development several members of the gang were arrested by vigilance group and police operatives working in synergy with important stakeholders in the security.”

The commissioner also explained that the Police command have taken note of the grievous jungle justice, in the trending video of the clash between the cultists and a local vigilance group. “We condemn the barbaric act. Investigation will unravel identities of perpetrators and they will be brought to justice.”

But contrary to police claim, there was another mayhem in the state capital on Tuesday, as another gang of suspected cultist launched attack on Unizik vigilance group at miracle junction, Ifite, Awka. However, the operatives and the Police over powered the cultists as they mobilised to lay ambush for the gang as they fled from the scene.

The effort paid off and the team were able to demobilise the gang, recovering a cache of weapons which includes two AK-47 rifle, three pump actions guns, three locally made berretta pistols, one locally made chief recover pistol, nine Ak-47 magazine, two battle axes, assorted ammunition for the firearms and a Mercedes Benz VBooth reg. No Lagos HC 661 AAA with which the gang was operating.

 

