Agunbiade: How #EndSARS protest was used to discredit me

Majority Leader of Lagos State House of Assembly, Hon. Sanai Agunbiade, had his Ikorodu home invaded and looted by hoodlums during the violence that trailed the #EndSARS protests for allegedly keeping COVID-19 palliatives in his house. He however explains in this chat that, the attack was sponsored to assassinate him. WALE ELEGBEDE reports

What do you think led to the looting of your home in Ikorodu by hoodlums during the #EndSARS protest?

A lot of people heard what happened to me in the course of the protests but many people read and heard the perverted version of what happened to me. I have been seriously vilified in the media and I have suffered political persecution in the hands of some political detractors in Ikorodu. This opportunity I have as a representative should be used to tell you that the Hon. Agunbiade that you know is not a thief but a man of integrity.

How valid was the report that you kept COVID-19 palliatives in your house to be distributed on your birthday?

I am sure you all know before now that I have personally had cause to distribute palliative reliefs for both indigenes and non-indigenes in my constituency. They skewed a narrative that I wanted to celebrate my 50th birthday but most people attended my 50th birthday some years back. After I did my golden jubilee, I decided to stop doing the merriment part of my birthday. So, what I did was that every October 25, I come up with a programme that will impact the people. In that tradition and mindset, I decided to impact 50 selected widows in my constituency with N50,000 each. We reached out to people, groups and community development associations and they are the ones that nominated these widows. The stakeholders who generated the names are here in our constituency. Also, I thought that instead of just a oneoff wining and dining session for my birthday, I decided to buy foodstuffs that I can distribute to people and they will take to their various homes. Please note; that was not palliative; that was my relief to indigent and less privileged people in my constituency.

Are you saying they are personal foodstuffs you purchased to be distributed and not palliatives?

These foodstuffs were purchased at my own expense and kept somewhere around my house; they were not kept in my house. I started buying the bags of rice, beans, garri and others at end of August; we were packaging them for about 700 people. During the last Ramadan, we couldn’t have our annual lecture because of COVID- 19 protocols, so we packaged all that we used to share and give them out to the people in my constituency as foodstuff. Incidentally, the government of Lagos State also gave us palliatives relief at that period but I wasn’t in the country at the time. Those who were holding brief for me distributed both the ones I bought for Ramadan and the ones given by the government to the people, and we have video evidence of how they explained to the people that the palliatives are different.

How did the Lagos State palliatives come in?

While getting these materials ready to distribute to people to commemorate my birthday, the government of Lagos gave us some palliatives material in the second week of October. The understanding among lawmakers in the Lagos State House of Assembly is that those materials will be distributed at the statewide stakeholders meeting fixed originally for October 21. But because of the #EndSARS protest that engulfed the nation and the state, the House of Assembly put off the scheduled programme indefinitely. All the materials gotten from the government are just 120 packs of noodles and 50 bags of different foodstuffs. Both the noodles and the foodstuffs were already marked with not-tobe- sold from the Lagos government and CACOVID.

Was this given to you alone or also to your colleagues?

It was given to me and all members of the state Assembly. But because the stakeholders meeting wasn’t taking place on October 21, I felt I could use the opportunity to add more to slots we gave to people to present more names and that while I distribute my own birthday materials, I could also distribute that of Lagos State as we did during the Ramadan. That was the issue but unfortunately in the early hours of October 23, there was a tweet, they called it anonymous tweet and they claimed that COVID-19 palliatives materials were hidden in the house of Chief Olorunfunmi Bashorun, and they gave his house address. They also said the same of Adeniran Ogunsanya’s address, they gave their address too. So, people sent the tweet to me, specifically, Chief Kaoli Olusanya. He said this is not true and that I should debunk it. I knew it wasn’t true and I went to Twitter and I wrote that the information on palliatives in houses of the people mentioned is not correct. I wrote that it was a ploy by some subversive elements to attack Ikorodu. Of course, they didn’t mention my house but I knew they were up to something but I never knew they were really after me. That anonymous tweet was sent by some people from Ikorodu when they actually knew that Ogunsanya and Baba Bashorun don’t have palliatives in their houses. I called the Ayangbure of Ikorodu and told him that some people are planning to attack the town and he should call the commandant of the 74 Battalion of the Nigerian Army; I also called the local security guards, Onyabo, to be on alert.

Why did you raise the consciousness of the people security wise?

All I did was to just protect Ikorodu town. Interestingly, I wasn’t in Ikorodu because I and my wife, who is a civil servant, were caught up in Lagos with the #EndSARS protest that grounded movement in Lagos. So, we stayed in Lagos but I wanted to go home for the weekend that Friday but my wife asked me not to go. So, I respected her view until I heard that there were hoodlums in front of the small store that we kept the foodstuffs. That store is where I normally keep things for the people because I don’t have a store at my house. So, I told my people who were on the ground not to exchange words or fight them. I even told them not to mobilize security but they should just open the store and bring out the foodstuffs for them. The palliatives were not taken from my house, they were given the palliatives from the store, my people brought the foodstuffs out for them; they didn’t break into the store.

When and how did they ransack and loot your house?

It was after they took the foodstuffs that those who were given instructions to liquidate me and vandalise my house came looking for me. You see, on Tuesday of that week, I had information that some people were planning to attack me and vandalise my house but I waved it aside. Among those who came to my house, five of them were armed with guns, two with machetes. They apparently thought I was in the house because I am always around on weekends. They marched to my house, broke in and destroyed the only car found in my compound. They stole the furniture I bought for my constituency office; they went through the kitchen and took everything including plates and cooking pots. They took all the microwaves and destroyed everything. They carted away my Quran, praying mats, shoes, clothes, electronics, and everything in sight. They removed my passport and my wife’s belonging. They went away with my mattress. It’s a horrible sight to behold. They went away with files containing my certificates and ransacked all the rooms in my house. Of course, those were not palliatives or COVID-19 materials if you ask me.

Do you think this was a sponsored attack against you?

Their promoters and sponsors are politicians in Ikorodu and they are the ones who went to the social media to say that they saw palliatives in my house. They didn’t find those foodstuffs in my house. Those materials they stole from my house are not entirely palliatives; they are essentially food items I bought to distribute to my constituents on my birthday. They removed the ones for the palliatives and the ones I bought for my birthday. Those who are working to smear my image made a press statement and said the palliatives removed from my house were meant to be distributed on my birthday. They carved that out mischievously and they were paying bloggers to make the news go viral as if I was the one that did it. What they are trying to do is to deface and de-market me. But God is more than them. Let God judge me according to my intention.

What was going through your mind during that period; were you traumatized?

They didn’t stop at that, they gave my number out to people and they were inciting people to abuse me just to give me psychological trauma. I have distributed palliatives more than three times for my constituency. You can imagine what would have happened to me if they met me at home; five people with guns. The good news is that the police have arrested some of them. For you to know that it was a planned attack, they knew I have dogs and they came with someone who knows his way around dogs and they made away with all my dogs. The other good news is that one of them who took the dog away has been arrested with the dog. They even went away with my water pumping machine. I have left everything to God. Those things they removed from my house were not all palliatives. Those who sent them want the world to believe that it was because those things were found in my house that necessitated the vandalism, No! The palliatives were not found in my house, they were kept in a store. I don’t have any warehouse.

Like this: Like Loading...