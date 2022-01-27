Business

Agusto: CBN should reduce FX pressure by resuming dollar sales to BDCs

Agusto & Co, a credit rating agency, says the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) should resume dollar sales to Bureau De Change (BDC) operators to halt forex pressure at the parallel market. Bode Agusto, the agency’s founder, said this during a webinar to commemorate the 30th anniversary of the organisation, titled: ‘Nigeria in 2022- ‘Will 2022 Be a Year of Strong Growth Driven by Herd Immunity from COVID- 19’.

The apex bank had, in July 2021, stopped dollar sales to the earlier authorised BDCs. Godwin Emefiele, CBN governor, had accused BDC operators of becoming agents of money laundering in Nigeria. But Agusto projected that if the CBN maintains its current stand not to sell dollars directly to BDC operators, the naira exchange rate may depreciate to N620/$1 in the parallel market before the end of 2022. “We see continued pressure on the parallel market exchange rates. And the only way to reduce pressure in the parallel market is to throw money thereby selling dollars to the BDCs,” he said.

 

