Agusto & Co: Adoption of Holdco structure’ll bolster banks’ profitability

The current trend of banks in the country adopting the Holding Company (Holdco) structure, while exercising control over their subsidiaries, will strengthen the industry’s profitability, Pan-African credit rating agency, Agusto & Co. Limited, has said. The agency disclosed this in the 2022 edition of its annual “Nigerian banking industry report,” which provided a comprehensive review of Nigeria’s banking industry and the near-term ex pectation for the industry. According to the agency, despite the weak economy, regulatory constraints, the Russian- Ukraine crisis and security challenges, “Nigeria’s banking industry remains well capitalised relative to the business risks undertaken and should remain so in the near term.” Until 2020, when the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) granted approval to Guaranty Trust Bank, Sterling Bank and Access Bank Plc, to convert their operations to HoldCo, FBN Holdings, Stanbic IBTC Holdings and FCMB Group, were the three financial institutions operating the structure. Last week, Nigeria’s first non-interest or Islamic lender, Jaiz Bank Plc, announced that it had received shareholders’ approval to restructure into a HoldCo. Apart from their adoption of the HoldCo structure, another factor, which Agusto & Co. said in its report would likely boost prospects for the country’s banking industry, is the implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA). The agency said: “Our financial prospects for Industry are largely stable in the near term. We adjudge the industry as resilient and the current trend of banks adopting the holding company structure to diversify into other financial services segments while exercising control over subsidiaries should support the industry’s profitability.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...