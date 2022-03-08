Agusto & Co. affirms ‘Aa-’ rating assigned to N15bn Access Bank bond

Agusto & Co. affirms the ‘Aa-’ rating assigned to the N15 billion 5-year Fixed Rate Senior Unsecured Green Bond of Access Bank Plc. The Green Bond Framework (GBF) is consistent with the global Green Bond Principles of the International Capital Markets Association (ICMA) and the Climate Bonds Initiative (CBI). In addition, only projects in sectors that are deemed eligible by the GBF were funded by the proceeds of the green bonds during the review period. The assigned rating mirrors Access Bank’s stand-alone rating of ‘Aa-’ issued by Agusto & Co., as the Bond ranks parri passu with other senior unsecured obligations of the Bank. Access Bank Plc’s “Aa-” rating reflects the Bank’s status as Nigeria’s largest bank by total assets, which has supported the Issuer’s strong refinancing capacity across local and international debt capital markets. The bank also has a stable and experienced management team, adequate capitalisation, satisfactory asset quality metrics and a good liquidity profile. However, the rating is constrained by the slowly recovering economy and the adverse effects of inflation on operating costs. In addition, regulatory changes in the banking industry restrain the Issuer’s profitability metrics. Access Bank, last year, announced its intention to list its N15 billion 15.50 per cent fixed rate unsecured climate-credential green bond with five-year maturity on the Luxembourg Stock Exchange (LuxSE). The bank, in a statement to the Nigerian Stock Exchange yesterday, informed the investing community that it has applied to list the green bonds on the LuxSE, but stressed that the paper will not be traded on the stock exchange. The statement signed by its Company Secretary, Sunday Ekwochi, said: “Access Bank Plc wishes to notify the Nigerian Stock Exchange and the investing public that the bank has applied to the Luxembourg Stock Exchange (LuxSE) for the admission of the above mentioned instrument on the official list of LuxSE. Please note that the Bonds would not be traded on LuxSE.” Access Bank recently listed the N15 billion green bond on the Nigerian Stock Exchange and the FMDQ OTC Securities Exchange. The five-year, 15.5 per cent fixed rate senior unsecured green bonds, which would mature on March 18, 2024, was described as the first-ever climate bonds standard certified corporate green bond to be issued in Africa. The Group Managing Director/ Chief Executive Officer, Access Bank Plc, Mr Herbert Wigwe, said: “With our pace-setting experience in mainstreaming of sustainability in our business operations, we are confident that this green bond will further help in supporting environmentally friendly investors to meet their investment objectives, while simultaneously supporting the bank’s customer towards realising growth opportunities in the fast-developing low carbon economy.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...