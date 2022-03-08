Agusto & Co. affirms ‘Aa-’ rating assigned to N15bn Access Bank bond

Agusto & Co. affirms the ‘Aa-’ rating assigned to the N15 billion 5-year Fixed Rate Senior Unsecured Green Bond of Access Bank Plc. The Green Bond Framework (GBF) is consistent with the global Green Bond Principles of the International Capital Markets Association (ICMA) and the Climate Bonds Initiative (CBI). In addition, only projects in sectors that are deemed eligible by the GBF were funded by the proceeds of the green bonds during the review period. The assigned rating mirrors Access Bank’s stand-alone rating of ‘Aa-’ issued by Agusto & Co., as the Bond ranks parri passu with other senior unsecured obligations of the Bank. Access Bank Plc’s “Aa-” rating reflects the Bank’s status as Nigeria’s largest bank by total assets, which has supported the Issuer’s strong refinancing capacity across local and international debt capital markets. The bank also has a stable and experienced management team, adequate capitalisation, satisfactory asset quality metrics and a good liquidity profile. However, the rating is constrained by the slowly recovering economy and the adverse effects of inflation on operating costs. In addition, regulatory changes in the banking industry restrain the Issuer’s profitability metrics. Access Bank, last year, announced its intention to list its N15 billion 15.50 per cent fixed rate unsecured climate-credential green bond with five-year maturity on the Luxembourg Stock Exchange (LuxSE). The bank, in a statement to the Nigerian Stock Exchange yesterday, informed the investing community that it has applied to list the green bonds on the LuxSE, but stressed that the paper will not be traded on the stock exchange. The statement signed by its Company Secretary, Sunday Ekwochi, said: “Access Bank Plc wishes to notify the Nigerian Stock Exchange and the investing public that the bank has applied to the Luxembourg Stock Exchange (LuxSE) for the admission of the above mentioned instrument on the official list of LuxSE. Please note that the Bonds would not be traded on LuxSE.” Access Bank recently listed the N15 billion green bond on the Nigerian Stock Exchange and the FMDQ OTC Securities Exchange. The five-year, 15.5 per cent fixed rate senior unsecured green bonds, which would mature on March 18, 2024, was described as the first-ever climate bonds standard certified corporate green bond to be issued in Africa. The Group Managing Director/ Chief Executive Officer, Access Bank Plc, Mr Herbert Wigwe, said: “With our pace-setting experience in mainstreaming of sustainability in our business operations, we are confident that this green bond will further help in supporting environmentally friendly investors to meet their investment objectives, while simultaneously supporting the bank’s customer towards realising growth opportunities in the fast-developing low carbon economy.”
Related Articles
Uproar over proposed unclaimed dividend bill
Some market operators have voiced opposition to FG’s unclaimed dividends bill, describing it as a big disincentive to listing on the Nigerian Stock Exchange. CHRIS UGWU writes Finding a lasting solution to the problem of unclaimed dividend in Nigeria has remained a thorny issue that seems to have defied all logics despite the aggressive drive […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Market capitalisation dips further with N61bn loss
The Nigerian equities market yesterday tumbled for the third consecutive trading day as sell pressure continued following crave for capital gains. Meanwhile, the market breadth closed negative, producing 22 losers against 18 gainers. Key market indicators, the NGX ASI, declined by 0.30 per cent as bargain hunters leverage on the past gains recorded last week […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
MPC: Analysts predict rates retention amid inflation decline
As the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) begins its final meeting for the year today, the consensus among analysts is that at the end of the meeting tomorrow, the committee is likely to cite slowing inflation as well as the need for continued focus on economic recovery, as its reasons for […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)