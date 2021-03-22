Business

Agusto: Insurance sector’ll post 15% premium growth

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

Renowned rating agency, Agusto & Co. Limited, has predicted a 15 per cent growth in insurance gross premium income (GPI) for the financial year ended 31 December 31, 2020 despite the headwinds occasioned by coronavirus and the #EndSARS crisis in that year.

 

The 2021 edition of the agency’s report provides a comprehensive review of the insurance landscape in Nigeria and the near term expectation for the Industry. Contained in the report is a review of the coronavirus pandemic, as it affects the Nigeria insurance industry and strategies adopted by insurers to minimise the associated disruptions while optimising the opportunities provided by the pandemic.

 

According to the report, innovation in product distribution induced by the pandemic, regulatory-backed opportunities including the digitisation of marine insurance certificates and increasing awareness of the benefits of insurance products were some of the GPI growth drivers during the 2020 financial year.

 

According to Agusto & Co., the violence that trailed the #EndSARS protest in October 2020 adversely impacted the industry in terms of additional claims, which in turn impaired profitability for the 2020 financial year and would moderate the performance of some insurers in 2021.

 

It noted that the violence/ riot that trailed the protest could be a catalyst for insurance uptake, given that the insurance penetration rate has remained less than one per cent in Nigeria.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

Dollar shortage puts pressure on naira exchange rate

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Dollar shortage in the country is worsening, with the naira weakening on the parallel market and banks restricting the ability of customers to spend greenbacks abroad using naira cards, Bloomberg reported yesterday.   The naira’s parallel market declined to N472 per dollar on Monday from N470/$1 on June 17, according to abokiFX.com, which collates rates […]
Business

IMF: Countries with aging population unlikely to secure stimulus

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has said that countries with aging populations are less likely to secure stimulus to support their economies, compared to economies with younger populations. The fund noted in a report obtained by New Telegraph that in the midst of the COVID-19, policymakers around the world are undertaking fiscal stimulus—a combination of […]
Business

… Intensifies efforts to introduce derivatives

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu

As investors anticipate the launch of derivatives trading in the Nigerian capital market, the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) continues to lay the ground work to build a standardised derivatives market. Part of these efforts include capacity building sessions such as a virtual derivatives workshop, which was organised by the exchange. The training themed, “Adopting Derivatives […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica