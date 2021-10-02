Agusto: N2trn power intervention non- sustainable

The interventions of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to fast track development in the power sector in Nigeria which is estimated at N2trillion in about seven years of Governor Godwin Emefiele’s administration has been said to be unsustainable. The total intervention of the Federal Government through the CBN in the sector represents about six percent of the Bank’s balance as at the end of the financial year ended December 31, 2020.

Agusto & Co, a Pan-African credit rating agency and a leading provider of industry research and knowledge in Nigeria & Sub-Saharan Africa said the only way out of the dilemma is the operators in the sector to adopt a cost reflective tarrif which will boost revenue and ensure profitability.

“Despite this level of intervention, the generating companies had estimated receivables of over N400 billion in 2020 alone. Whilst the interventions have been central in ensuring the profitability of operators along the Industry’s value chain, they remain insufficient and unsustainable”, Agusto & Co. disclosed.

The rating agency believes that the huge burden of tarrif subsidy by the FG through the funding from the CBN will be eradicated if the operators in the industry fully introduce a cost reflective tarrif that will take care of cost of production. Going by the estimation of Agusto & Co, the power sector in Africa’s largest economy is expected to fully come out of the woods by the end of 2022 with fully reflective tariffs sufficient to cover the cost of production.

More recently, there have been notable efforts by the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC), primary regulator of the power sector to minimise the challenges faced by operators in the Industry. In particular, tariffs have been raised to near cost reflective levels and adjusted to match consumption via an initiative dubbed Service Reflective Tariffs (SRT). The new tariff model as the name indicates is expected to reflect and match the quality of service received by the ultimate consumers of electricity.

It is expected that distribution companies will discriminate in the application of tariffs as consumers who enjoy longer daily supply will be expected to pay higher rates and vice versa. Agusto explained that the SRT like other MYTO models has key estimates (and projections) for macroeconomic and industry-specific indicators including inflation, exchange rates and electricity generation. Other company- dependent factors considered in the determination of tariffs include the amount of electricity received and the aggregate technical, commercial and collection (ATC&C) losses. Agusto & Co believes adopting scenario analysis and modelling will provide a more robust framework to determine an appropriate tariff structure for the Industry in a dynamic macroeconomic environment such as Nigeria’s.

“In addition to the SRT, the primary regulator – the National Electricity Commission (NERC) – introduced a minimum remittance threshold for each distribution company which stipulates a mandatory payment that must be made to the bulk trader for electricity received.

Furthermore, in February 2020, NERC introduced guidelines for ‘Merit Order Dispatching’ which involves ranking electricity generation and dispatch by the transmission company of Nigeria (TCN) in ascending order of costs with the cheapest electricity – such as those from Hydro plants with no fuel cost component – ahead of more expensive plants. The order also provides guidelines on the alignment of invoicing for capacity charge and energy delivered as well as a framework for the settlement of any imbalance between DisCos and TCN,” it said. Agusto said to truly achieve the objectives of privatisation, reforms need to be accompanied by a strong and enabling regulatory environment.

Furthermore, improved access to finance, efficiency in billing and metering as well as consistent and secure gas supply are vital to reap the benefits of privatization in the long run. The rating agency further noted that while the journey to constant electric power supply remains far and long-winded, the initiatives undertaken by the primary regulator, NERC, if consistently enforced have the potential to move the Industry forward in the right direction.

