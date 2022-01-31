Business

Agusto projects 4% economic growth in 2022

Agusto & Co., one of the leading rating agencies in the country, has projected Nigerian economic growth of about three per cent to four per cent in 2022, the highest in the current administration.

 

The rating agency in its ‘Economic Newsletter: 2022 – Neutralising COVID, Defining A Legacy and the Clanging Cymbals of Politics,’ said the growth would be driven by strong performances in sectors such as telecommunication, fintech and construction.

 

“We expect telecommunications to gain pace and sustain the COVID induced surge as its contribution to GDP may cross the 12 per cent to a new range of 13 per cent-14 per cent.

 

“The post-COVID recovery in sectors such as transportation, accommodation and food will also help provide the economic bounce.

 

Risks to our  forecast will probably emerge from the instability caused by insecurity especially within the farming belt of the country that has the effect of hurting agriculture and trade and commerce,” Agusto & Co said.

 

The agency explained that analysts had long argued that Nigeria would have to post economic growth of over six per cent consistently for about a decade to lift millions of its citizens out of poverty and increase the standard of living and also help the country reach lower middle-income status.

 

“If this target is it be used as a benchmark, then the conclusion is that Nigeria lost the last decade and sadly, its performance in the early years of this current decade reflects a continuity of this weak economic growth.

 

“Sadly, this poor run of weak  economic growth is set to continue in 2022, albeit with respite from a healthy post-COVID economic bounce.

 

“Businesses that will win in 2022 will have to critically plan on how to navigate the unorthodox Nigerian FX markets and the country’s high inflationary environment.

 

These twin factors will provide some of the most elevated risks in the business environment. The insecurity in flashpoints will also have some negative effects on local supply chains.

 

Thus, businesses will have to forge ways to navigate these issues. “Overall, we believe that being the penultimate year ahead of the general election, there will be some level of increased optimism in Nigeria’s investment narratives.

 

Foreign investors who have either stayed out or reduced their exposure to Nigeria over the last five to seven years may begin to fancy the country’s prospects once again,” the agency noted

 

