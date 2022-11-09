Business

Agusto upgrades EDC Nigeria money market fund rating

Pan- African credit rating agency, Agusto & Co, has upgraded the rating of EDC Nigeria Money Market Fund (‘EDC MMF’ or ‘the Fund’) to A(f). Funds rated ‘A(f)’ are deemed to have low to moderate exposure to downside risk, impairment of net asset value in the medium term. EDC MMF unit trust scheme which was launched in February 2017 is being managed by EDC Fund Management Limited, a subsidiary of the Ecobank Group. Agusto in its latest rating assessment report, which covers the review period of August 2021 – August 2022, attributed the impressive performance to the Fund’s improved adherence to established guidelines, particularly in periods of significant asset growth as well as low exposure to credit and interest rate risks.

It added that the rating also reflected the adequate internal credit assess-ments conducted on proposed counterparties and automated pre and post trade checks. The credible rating agency noted that “overall, we considered EDC MMF’s exposure to credit and interest risk to be low. Its exposure to liquidity risk is also low to moderate the Fund’s investment. Risk management processes are adequate for the Fund’s operational level and it is growing net assets despite uncertainty in the macroeconomic environment.”

The high rating for EDC Nigeria Money Market Fund comes despite the nation’s weakening macroeconomic environment has the potential to heighten risk exposures and pressure investment performance, the report stated. It also identified challenges such as persistent depreciation of the nation’s Naira, and high inflationary trends would make holding investments in local currency unattractive and impact on the positive returns to unitholders. Commenting, Mrs. Oluwayemisi Ogunmola, Managing Director of EDC Fund Management Limited, expressed excitement over the positive rating after holistic assessment of its operations by the globally recognized credit rating agency. She restated EDC’s commitment to ensure the Fund becomes the most preferred investment channel in the industry.

“This positive rating attest to the structures we have in place. Our remarkable performance in all the key rating indices shows that we are on the right path. We will continue to adhere to stipulated guidelines and regulatory requirements, settle redemption requests within 24-48 hours and make positive returns to unitholders despite the current harsh operating environment,” she stated.

 

