Agusto upgrades Wema Bank Funding SPV Series II Bond to ‘Bbb+’, with a Stable Outlook

Ratings agency Agusto & Co. has upgraded Wema Bank Funding SPV Plc’s Series II Bond to ‘Bbb+’, with a stable outlook, from the previous ‘Bbb’ score. The Issuer is a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) set up by Wema Bank Plc for the issuance of debt securities. Agusto in its latest rating assessment released on Tuesday said it upgraded the rating of Wema Bank Funding SPV Plc’s Series II N17.7 billion seven-year fixed rate bond to ‘Bbb+’ as a result of significant improvement on key metrics of assessment.

‘‘The rating assigned to the bond is hinged on the Sponsor’s upgraded rating of ‘Bbb’ and is a notch higher given that 45% of the bond proceeds was invested in a 13.53%, 7-year Federal Government of Nigeria (FGN) bond and held in the custody of the Joint Trustees,’’ Agusto & Co. stated in the report. It further noted that ‘Bbb+’ assigned Wema Bank affirmed the leading financial institution’s improved profitability, satisfactory asset quality and liquidity profile. ‘‘In the unlikely event of a default, this provides some recovery prospects.

The upgrade in the rating assigned to Wema Bank reflects its improving profitability metrics, satisfactory asset quality and liquidity profile,’’ the report added. Commenting on the report, Wema Bank’s Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Ademola Adebise, stated: ‘‘Wema Bank welcomes with excitement this latest positive assessment. This important rating adds to the series of positive outlooks that credible independent global ratings agencies have given to our bank which affirms the resilience of our bank as a stable financial institution.

