Business

Agusto upgrades Wema Bank Funding SPV Series II Bond to ‘Bbb+’, with a Stable Outlook

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Ratings agency Agusto & Co. has upgraded Wema Bank Funding SPV Plc’s Series II Bond to ‘Bbb+’, with a stable outlook, from the previous ‘Bbb’ score. The Issuer is a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) set up by Wema Bank Plc for the issuance of debt securities. Agusto in its latest rating assessment released on Tuesday said it upgraded the rating of Wema Bank Funding SPV Plc’s Series II N17.7 billion seven-year fixed rate bond to ‘Bbb+’ as a result of significant improvement on key metrics of assessment.

‘‘The rating assigned to the bond is hinged on the Sponsor’s upgraded rating of ‘Bbb’ and is a notch higher given that 45% of the bond proceeds was invested in a 13.53%, 7-year Federal Government of Nigeria (FGN) bond and held in the custody of the Joint Trustees,’’ Agusto & Co. stated in the report. It further noted that ‘Bbb+’ assigned Wema Bank affirmed the leading financial institution’s improved profitability, satisfactory asset quality and liquidity profile. ‘‘In the unlikely event of a default, this provides some recovery prospects.

The upgrade in the rating assigned to Wema Bank reflects its improving profitability metrics, satisfactory asset quality and liquidity profile,’’ the report added. Commenting on the report, Wema Bank’s Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Ademola Adebise, stated: ‘‘Wema Bank welcomes with excitement this latest positive assessment. This important rating adds to the series of positive outlooks that credible independent global ratings agencies have given to our bank which affirms the resilience of our bank as a stable financial institution.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

Non-oil export: Fidelity Bank sensitises customers on opportunities

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) efforts towards actualising $200 billion in foreign exchange repatriation from non-oil exports over the next five years have been given a major boost with a recently held workshop for exporters and investors in Akure, Ondo State. Hosted by leading financial institution, Fidelity Bank Plc, the workshop tagged, Harnessing Export […]

Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC)
Business

SEC: N29bn claimed via account harmonization

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu

The Securities and Exchange Commission has stated that about N29 billion of unclaimed dividends have been claimed by investors through the introduction of regularisation of multiple accounts. The SEC introduced the regularisation of multiple accounts in 2015 where it requested all shareholders with multiple accounts to harmonise their accounts by filing e-dividend mandate forms and […]
Business

Petrol smugglers truckout N2.85bn worth of product daily

Posted on Author Stories, Adeola Yusuf

SUBSIDY MOMAN says Nigeria has been subsidising petrol for neighbouring countries About 2.85 billion worth of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) also known as petrol was smuggled out of Nigeria daily to neighbouring countries like Benin Republic, Niger Republic among others, because of fuel subsidy regime being in operated in Nigeria.   A report by Major […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica