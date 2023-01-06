Business

Agusto upgrades Wema Bank Funding SPV series II bond to ‘Bbb+’

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Ratings agency Agusto & Co. has upgraded Wema Bank Funding SPV Plc’s Series II Bond to ‘Bbb+’, with a stable outlook, from the previous ‘Bbb’ score. The Issuer is a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) set up by Wema Bank Plc (‘’the Bank’’ or ‘‘the Sponsor’’) for the issuance of debt securities. Agusto in its latest rating assessment released on Tuesday said it upgraded the rating of Wema Bank Funding SPV Plc’s Series II N17.7 billion seven-year fixed rate bond to ‘Bbb+’ as a result of significant improvement on key metrics of assessment.

‘‘The rating assigned to the bond is hinged on the Sponsor’s upgraded rating of ‘Bbb’ and is a notch higher given that 45% of the bond proceeds was invested in a 13.53%, 7-year Federal Government of Nigeria (FGN) bond and held in the custody of the Joint Trustees,’’ Agusto & Co. stated in the report. It further noted that ‘Bbb+’ assigned Wema Bank affirmed the leading financial institution’s improved profitability, satisfactory asset quality and liquidity profile. ‘‘In the unlikely event of a default, this provides some recovery prospects.

The upgrade in the rating assigned to Wema Bank reflects its improving profitability metrics, satisfactory asset quality and liquidity profile,’’ the report added. Commenting on the report, Wema Bank’s Managing Director/ Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Ademola Adebise, stated: ‘‘Wema Bank welcomes with excitement this latest positive assessment.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

UBA hinges customer satisfaction on innovation

Posted on Author Our Reporters

United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc has said that the recently embarked transformation of its processes is to ensure that customers’ expectations are not only met but surpassed while enjoying seamless and world-class banking services. In ensuring this, the bank has embarked on several initiatives that include streamlining and automating its processes, upgrading technology, training, […]
Business

Stakeholders fret over low consumption of coffee in Africa

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan

Stakeholders in the coffee sector have raised concerns over low consumption of coffee in Africa despite being the second populous continent. The stakeholders attending the first G25 African Coffee summit in Nairobi, Kenya, noted that despite producing 12 per cent of the global coffee, only 30 per cent of the population consumes the product. They […]
Business

Obaseki commended for commitment to workers’ welfare

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has been commended for his government’s relentless commitment to the welfare of workers in the state, ensuring prompt payment of salaries and allowances to workers, as well as pensions to retirees in the state. The governor was also applauded for the ongoing reforms in the state’s civil and […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica