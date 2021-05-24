Business

Agvest explains plan to list cashew nut contracts in LCFE

Agvest Limited has said that its decision to list Cashew Nut contracts on the Lagos Commodities and Futures Exchange (LCFE) was to enable private investors enjoy the benefits of quotation.

 

Agvest’s Managing Director, Mr Olabode Abikoye, who stated this at a parley with financial journalists, said: “We shall by this approach support the government’s drive to generate foreign exchange.

“We have 210 hectares of land as plantation in Iwo, Oyo State and we are working closely with Oyo State Investment and Public Partnership Agency (OYSIPA) to activate our plan.”

 

Agvest, a frontline player in the agricultural value chain in Nigeria, has been screened by the Lagos Commodities and Futures Exchange (LCFE) for listing of its N5 billion cashew nut contract by diversified financial instruments.

 

Under the proposed listing, financial instruments worth N1.5 billion with cashew nut as the underline assets is scheduled to be offered to investing public through Commercial Papers (CP) and short term Exchange Traded Notes (ETN.

Abikoye explained that proceeds of the offer would enable Agvest to get both plantation and factory up and running in West Africa at the first instance.

 

According to him, Agvest shall commence with cashew aggregation on the spot market, issue Exchange Traded Note in the medium term and add value.

 

“As a listed product, our cashew shall always meet international standard as prescribed by the International Standard Organisation (ISO) which requires good temperature, moisture level and grade. “Many stakeholders in the commodities value chain in Nigeria operate in silos.

 

One of our company’s functions is to integrate the stakeholders in the value chain.” says Abikoye. The Managing Director, Lagos Commodities and Futures Exchange (LCFE), Mr Akin Akeredolu-Ale, noted that Nigeria had opportunities to earn robust income from cashew nut.

 

“Nigerian cashew sector is dominated by smallholder farmers. numbered at about 25,000 and some commercial plantations, with an average cultivated area of 325,000 hectares, local processing industry is growing gradually while there is a significant rise in export due to increased awareness of export potential and processing opportunities.”

 

The Chairman, Mega Group, Mr Sam Onukwue, expressed optimism that LCFE would transform the commodities ecosystem and put it on the global map. He attributed one of the challenges that raw exporters face to inability to repatriate their funds back into the country.

