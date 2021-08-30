Agwana: APC-led government has failed Nigerians

Solomon Agwana is the chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Bayelsa State. In this interview with PAULINE ONYIBE, he speaks on the state of the nation; governance in Bayelsa State and the forthcoming 2023 general election, among other issues

The PDP has dominated politics and governance in Bayelsa State since Nigeria’s return to civil in 1999, what do you think is responsible for this dominance?

The PDP as a party is deeply rooted in Bayelsa State; it has produced the president of this country and we have in fact kept our electoral promises and social contract with the electorate by providing the basic necessities of life like education, human capital development, infrastructural development, trying to reduce crime with the support of the security agencies to the barest minimum.

Also, the PDP is a party of development not a party of destruction. Most of the persons that are in one way or the other or one reason or the other so to speak, defected to the other party are all PDP members as they were nurtured by the party.

Since 1999 to date, you will see that the PDP has kept its electoral promises with the people and that is why we have been enjoying the confidence of the electorate.

Look at the sustainability of what PDP has been doing in the state; we have not brought any foreigner to govern us in Bayelsa. All the persons that have assumed office as governors are persons that were trained within the PDP structure.

From Diepreye Alamieyeseigha to Goodluck Jonathan, Timipre Sylva, Seriake Dickson and Douye Diri, they are all grassroots politicians. We didn’t import anybody from anywhere.

That is the beauty of the democracy of our state and that is why the persons that come on board are persons that are known; persons that are associated with our political structure and politicians.

We all know ourselves and you know that our party is a party of discipline; a party that respects law and order; a party that always want to give the best to the citizenry. That is why we have been in power in the state.

Don’t you think that what happed during the 2019 governorship election in the state will affect the party 2023 election? If you will recall, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) was declared the winner of that election before the Supreme Court annulled the victory…

They never won that election. They wrote result for themselves in connivance with some of the institutions that came to conduct the election. That was why PDP went to court.

We knew that our mandate was stolen, so we have to go to court to reclaim our mandate. There was political crisis within the party because the party is big and a lot of persons have legitimate right to aspire for any office. You know that we had about 21 aspirants, when the current governor emerged as a candidate.

Yes it is normal and it is understood that some persons were interested in the office but God said it wasn’t their time. They thought that they can twist the hand of God. Some of them left without any verifiable and legitimate reason just because the primary election was conducted in a free and fair atmosphere and a candidate emerged.

They felt they can test their popularity in other parties. That was the reason why some of them went with their supporters but at the end of the day, it was political suicide that some of them committed. Where they went to, they met a brick wall and most of them regretted their actions and are now coming back to the party in their numbers. Prior to any election, there is bound to be some disagreements because of ambitions.

As a party, you will not shut anybody’s ambition. You always create an enabling environment for everybody and when the winner emerges, those who know the importance of party politics and party building will always work with the candidate because if you don’t work for the candidate as a party man, you have lost your right and if you dare make the mistake of going to any other party, you are going there as a stranger. You will not be given your right of place.

But if you have worked for the party, you have your right and you are given the right recognition. You earn the respect and the support from your constituents. If you lose that, for you to regain that confidence again from your constituents, it takes a longer time.

So, most politicians have realized that no matter the number of aspirants for a ticket, it is only a candidate that will emerge and when the candidate emerges, you now say he is not the rightful candidate but God brought him back by telling the entire political class and those who didn’t believe in his candidature to say that it is God that gives power.

God brought him back and that is why we call him the ‘Miracle Governor.’ Most of the persons that thought that he will not be able to provide good governance are now surprise.

He is the one that is providing good governance. Look at them coming back in their numbers.

I believe these internal squabbles are there but the party has a better mechanism in resolving issues.

Can we confidently say that Bayelsa State PDP is united?

Bayelsa PDP is stronger as we speak and extremely united under the leadership of our current governor, Douye Diri.

The bond of unity in PDP is very strong because we don’t have any reason for any factionalization of the party rather we are creating more space for people that defected to other parties to come back.

We are admitting them and more are still coming because the other side they went to has nothing to offer them. You will remember that the APC in particular has a caretaker committee that is not legitimate.

The party has no organ from the ward to national level. The PDP has its own organs. We are only waiting for the national convention that is supposed to hold sometime in December but in the wisdom of the Board of Trustees, they decided to make it October because Prince Uche Secondus tenure is supposed to be elapse on the 9th of December.

So, the convention has to hold to elect new officers who would be sworn in December. The process will take time that is why they decided to take the convention to October.

What do you make of the plot to remove Secondus before the national convention?

There are lots of political interests as we speak. People from the Southern part of the country want to run for the Office of President, so we know that there are political interest and undertones that may have initiated this process.

But the other national committee members are still intact.

How would you assess the quality of governance by the APC-led federal government?

You already know the answer because it is a total failure. All that they promised; none of them has been fulfilled. It will surprise you to know that an institution like the Nigerian Defence Academy, which is the heart of the military, was attacked by bandits, who killed two officers and kidnapped one.

Again, the hardship you are seeing in the country is because of the incompetence of the APC administration. In fact, most of the things they promised, they have not been able to fulfill even one and that is why we are having this hardship.

So, the PDP is prepared to take over power in 2023 in order to rebuild the country. The country is on auto pilot and that is not how democratic governance works. How can you put a country in autopilot?

But the APC keeps blaming PDP administrations for the rot in the country…

The PDP handed over a healthy country but they came and laid all kinds of allegation against PDP. They promised to fix power in six months; this is six years and they have not able to fix power. The corruption that is steering at the faces of Nigerians, we are all seeing it.

What have they done? They have not been able to prosecute any of their alleged corrupt party members in government. If the PDP didn’t mean well for this country, they wouldn’t have set up all these antigraft institutions that they are using against PDP members.

They have not been able to set up one. PDP handed over a healthy economy. Look at Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala. Who was the economic manager under the PDP administration; she forecasted this and said we have to do the Sovereign Wealth Fund with the Excess Crude Account. It was the same governors that went to court to reject the fund that would have cushioned the effect of any economic downturn.

They went to court and shared all the money. Where is the money now? It was the PDP governors then that went to court saying that the federal government has not right to save their own money and almost all the persons are now in APC.

Most of the governors that went to court and mismanaged the resources have defected to APC and are now portraying themselves as saints. Most of them mismanaged the common patrimony of our people and ran to the APC. The former APC national chairman said that if you defect to APC, your sins are forgiven.

Do you see the APC coming back in 2023?

APC has no place in our democracy. They mismanaged the eight years that was given to them. Look at how they have borrowed N35.65 trillion and they are still borrowing. How would you be able to cope?

They said there will be no subsidy; now they are paying subsidy to themselves. Billions of naira have been spent on this subsidy. Who benefited from this subsidy, they are the beneficiaries.

The economy is in comatose. There is insecurity and the current administration is sectional. The APC government has actually divided this country along ethnic lines. Look at the lopsidedness in appointments and the style of governance; it is really a pathetic situation.

