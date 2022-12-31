News

Ahbidi Foundation donates physiotherapy equipment to Modupe Cole Memorial

Author MUTIAT LAWORE

Based on its passion for reaching out to the vulnerable children, Ahbidi Foundation brought succour to the students of Modupe Cole Memorial Child Care and Treatment Home School, Akoka, Yaba, Lagos. With conditions ranging from Cerebral Palsy, Carpal Tunnel syndrome, Autism and other physiotherapy concerns, the foundation donated several equipment which are pivotal and essential in helping these children have better quality of life. Speaking at the presentation ceremony, Adeola Victoria Ilavbare, the Executive Assistant of the Foundation, stated that the presentation began about three years ago.

“It started after my CEO, Mr. Ope Awolesi, visited the foundation and had an encounter with a child. That encounter was like a seed that was sown which is now what you’re seeing here today. In fact, the Foundation is based on the encounter we had with that child.” “This project is centered on the foundation’s vision in line with SDG 3, which is to give children with disabilities a better opportunity to survive in a healthy mind by helping them to recognize their abilities more than they see their disabilities and learn together in high-quality, inclusive environments,” he said.

 

