Body & Soul

Ahead festive season: MultiChoice unveils new offerings and exciting lineup

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

MultiChoice Nigeria has unveiled a lineup of new shows, series and other content offerings coming to its DStv, GOtv and Showmax platforms ahead of the festive season and well into 2022.

The content unveil was done at the 2021 MultiChoice Showcase event which took place recently. MultiChoice Executive Head, Content and West Africa Channels, Busola Tejumola who spoke at the event alongside other company executives and partner channels’ managers, talked about the new shows coming to Africa Magic Showcase, Urban and Family, and those coming to Akwaaba Magic throughout the rest of the year and the first quarter of 2022. She also shared there will be a channel that will showcase live festivals and events across West Africa.

Existing shows and series like ‘Turn Up Friday’, ‘Owambe Saturday’, ‘Music Buzz’, ‘Unmarried’, ‘Date My Family’, ‘Judging Matters’, ‘Shoot Your Shot’, ‘Love Come Back’, ‘The Flatmates’, ‘The Johnsons’, ‘My Siblings and I’, and more will return with new seasons. On the other hand, brand new shows, ‘Movement Japa’, which will air on Africa Magic Showcase and ‘Rishante’, which will air on Africa Magic Urban, will both premiere in November 2021. In addition, brand new shows are coming to MultiChoice’s ondemand video platform, Showmax, this month and early next year. The first Nigerian-produced comedy series on Showmax, ‘Ghana Jollof’, will premiere on Friday, 22 October 2021, while ‘The Real Housewives of Lagos’ will premiere in January 2022. ‘The Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards’ will also return next year.

Country Manager, ViacomCBS, Akintunde Bada-Johnson, also gave insight into what viewers can expect to see on their channels for the rest of the year. He said: “We have something for everyone – especially on MTV Base, BET Africa and Nickelodeon.” He revealed that they would air the ‘Soul Train Award’ live on BET and the ‘Video Music Awards’ on MTV. He also stated that there’ll be a return of the second season of shows like ‘Inside Life With Erica’ on MTV Base as well as ‘Isono’ on BET Africa.

Chief Executive Officer, Multi- Choice Nigeria, John Ugbe, reaffirmed MultiChoice’s commitment to making services more accessible. He said, “At MultiChoice, our customers are at the heart of everything we do, and while we pride ourselves on being the nation’s leading entertainment platform. We know that our success is hinged on the experience our customers have while interacting with our services. This has informed our deliberate shift to more convenient and responsive digital options. DStv online is a mobile-based service that gives you the same package offering that your DStv subscription offers. It makes entertainment more accessible as you can watch and catch up on your favourite shows on the go.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Body & Soul

Most expensive toy car (Lamborghini) worth N230m

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Rich and famous parents love to have the best and they want the best for their children to play with. It is a prestige statement for their child to be singled out because of how much their things are worth. The most famous toy among the boys is cars. Boys love cars and like to […]
Body & Soul

Chinaza Opara is the winner of 2020 edition of Queen of Africa Continent

Posted on Author Ifeoma Ononye

Twenty-four-year-old Chinaza Opara has emerged winner of second edition of Queen of Africa Continent beauty pageant. At the Courtesy Garden, Festac Town Lagos, where the contest took place, the crowned winner who studied at the Federal College of Education, Pankshin, Plateau State, beat several girls to become the second crowned queen. According to the organiser […]
Body & Soul

BBNaija 2021: Reaction as organisers announce ‘kingsize eviction’ today

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

BBNaija organizers have worked fans into a frenzy of excitement with the latest news that today eviction will record a first of its kind. Early, the official social handles of the show unveiled plans for what has been tagged a ‘Kingsize Eviction’ this coming Sunday.   With no further details announced, fans have turned to […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica