Ahead festive season: MultiChoice unveils new offerings and exciting lineup

MultiChoice Nigeria has unveiled a lineup of new shows, series and other content offerings coming to its DStv, GOtv and Showmax platforms ahead of the festive season and well into 2022.

The content unveil was done at the 2021 MultiChoice Showcase event which took place recently. MultiChoice Executive Head, Content and West Africa Channels, Busola Tejumola who spoke at the event alongside other company executives and partner channels’ managers, talked about the new shows coming to Africa Magic Showcase, Urban and Family, and those coming to Akwaaba Magic throughout the rest of the year and the first quarter of 2022. She also shared there will be a channel that will showcase live festivals and events across West Africa.

Existing shows and series like ‘Turn Up Friday’, ‘Owambe Saturday’, ‘Music Buzz’, ‘Unmarried’, ‘Date My Family’, ‘Judging Matters’, ‘Shoot Your Shot’, ‘Love Come Back’, ‘The Flatmates’, ‘The Johnsons’, ‘My Siblings and I’, and more will return with new seasons. On the other hand, brand new shows, ‘Movement Japa’, which will air on Africa Magic Showcase and ‘Rishante’, which will air on Africa Magic Urban, will both premiere in November 2021. In addition, brand new shows are coming to MultiChoice’s ondemand video platform, Showmax, this month and early next year. The first Nigerian-produced comedy series on Showmax, ‘Ghana Jollof’, will premiere on Friday, 22 October 2021, while ‘The Real Housewives of Lagos’ will premiere in January 2022. ‘The Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards’ will also return next year.

Country Manager, ViacomCBS, Akintunde Bada-Johnson, also gave insight into what viewers can expect to see on their channels for the rest of the year. He said: “We have something for everyone – especially on MTV Base, BET Africa and Nickelodeon.” He revealed that they would air the ‘Soul Train Award’ live on BET and the ‘Video Music Awards’ on MTV. He also stated that there’ll be a return of the second season of shows like ‘Inside Life With Erica’ on MTV Base as well as ‘Isono’ on BET Africa.

Chief Executive Officer, Multi- Choice Nigeria, John Ugbe, reaffirmed MultiChoice’s commitment to making services more accessible. He said, “At MultiChoice, our customers are at the heart of everything we do, and while we pride ourselves on being the nation’s leading entertainment platform. We know that our success is hinged on the experience our customers have while interacting with our services. This has informed our deliberate shift to more convenient and responsive digital options. DStv online is a mobile-based service that gives you the same package offering that your DStv subscription offers. It makes entertainment more accessible as you can watch and catch up on your favourite shows on the go.”

