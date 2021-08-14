Ahead of 2023: Ganduje opens First Lady Office to coordinate women in politics

Governor Umar Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State, made history by opening the first of its kind, since returning to democratic dispensation in 1999, Governor’s Wife office that would coordinate participation of women in politics and other developmental activities. The Governor’s Wife office, which is situated right adjacent Government House, was Commissioned on Friday by Governor Ganduje, who said: “It has become necessary for the First Lady to have an office that would allow her to continue with her Women and Children progressive missions.

“My wife, the first lady has been carrying out activities in the whole of the Kano 44 local governments that allow women to grow and have economic viability; therefore it is natural if she has a well befitting office for her to continue what she is doing. “Even before the opening of this Office, the first lady ensures that women are fully taken care of, in terms of appointments”.

Governor Ganduje hints that, when he was appointing Advisers, his wife insisted that women in Kano must be catered for. “You can see that this office now will be central to women participation in politics and any one of them who want to contest will not have any problems, because the office will be there to help her. “They said I’m doing the bidding of my wife and that whatever she requests I will gladly approve of it and I asked, what is wrong with that”. Those present at the occasion included the Northwest APC Woman Leader, Hajiya Yahnnasu Buba, who described the development as the best thing to happen to Kano since returning to democratic dispensation in 1999.

Like this: Like Loading...