Ahead of Adeleke’s inauguration, Osogbo wears new look

…as Osun CP Assures residents adequate protection

Ayobami Agboola, Osogbo

Ahead of Sunday’s inauguration, the incoming governor of the Osun State Saturday went to the Osogbo Township Stadium for rehearsal in preparation for his swear-in ceremony.

Senator Ademola Adeleke of the Peoples Democratic Party ( PDP) will take over power from the outgoing Governor, Gboyega Oyetola, of the All Progressives Congress (APC), after defeating him in the July 16 gubernatorial election.

However, residents of the state are anxiously awaiting for his inauguration as the new governor of the state, as the four-year tenure of Oyetola ends.

Oyetola was sworn in on November 27, 2018, and he lost the bid to retain the seat for the second term in the July 16, 2022 governorship election.

In preparation for his inauguration, the incoming governor was at the Osogbo Township Stadium for inspection and rehearsal.

