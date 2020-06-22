Ahead resumption: Oyo distributes face masks to teaching, non teaching LG staff

Ahead of the June 29 resumption date for Pry 6, JSS3 and SS3 students in Oyo State, and the need to prevent the community transmission of Covid-19 pandemic, the Oyo State government has distributed facemasks to all non-teaching and teaching staff across all Local Government Universal Basic Education Authority in the state.

Disclosing this Monday was the Chairman, Oyo State Universal Basic Education Board, Dr. Nureni Adeniran who added that the government has also commenced training for teachers from all the Authorities, ahead of the resumption.

In his address, Adeniran said: “The Board has distributed facemasks to all non-teaching and teaching staffs across all Local Government Universal Basic Education Authority in the state. This is part of the Board’s precautionary measures taken to prepare every staff member for the task ahead. Each school would provide wash hand basins, and alcohol based hand sanitizers.”

On the training of teachers ahead of the resumption, the SUBEB boss said it was “targeted at getting participants prepared ahead of any possible identification of coronavirus case, with a view to ensure that teachers and pupils remain safe while in schools.

“The workshop is expected to equip participants with necessary knowledge on Covid-19 and how to manage it during these trying times among pupils. Let me add that the workshop has representation from each zone in the state and is aimed at ensuring the safety of children and teachers in the state,” he said.

