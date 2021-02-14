Health

AHF celebrates International Condom Day in Nigeria

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

COVID-19 has impacted many aspects of our lives, and access to condoms was unfortunately not spared from the effects of the pandemic.
AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF), the largest global AIDS organisation, invites you to join us for our “Always in Fashion” International Condom Day (ICD) to remind everyone how important it is for people globally to have access to free and affordable condoms—which are still the best way to protect yourself from sexually transmitted infections (STI), including HIV.
Obstacles created by the pandemic have further reinforced the necessity and importance of advocacy to prioritize access to condoms.
For young people, “Always in Fashion” is life-affirming and essential to curbing HIV and STI rates.
AHF started ICD in 2008 with the aim of promoting creative condom marketing and their use, because condoms are still the most cost-effective method for preventing STIs and unplanned pregnancies.
The annual celebration is observed globally in conjunction with Valentine’s Day—and AHF Nigeria have exciting and informative virtual and in-person “Always in Fashion” events planned for 2021!
This year, from February 12-14, 2021, AHF-Nigeria is teaming up with the National Agency for the Control of AIDS (NACA), to produce and air an innovative jingle that highlights safer sexual practices and that also harps on abstinence.
Also with NACA, a testing campaign is being run with a notable radio station in Abuja, ‘Berekete family’ given the reach of the station, while at the NACA office, stakeholders shall gather for the dissemination of the Condom Access and Utilization Survey conducted in 2020 to ensure gaps identified in the survey are streamlined in interventions. Importantly, AHF-Nigeria with NACA is also partnering with Premium Times Center for Investigative Journalism (PTCIJ), the training arm of Nigeria’s foremost investigative newspaper for a Tweet-meet to engage Nigerians on the challenges, opportunities and gaps needing to be bridged in our condom programming, while that presents an opportunity to interact directly with the people.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Health

US FDA approves first COVID-19 test kit for home use

Posted on Author Reporter

  The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said on Tuesday it had approved the first COVID-19 self-testing kit for home use that provides results within 30 minutes. The single-use test, made by Lucira Health, has been given emergency use authorization for home use with self-collected nasal swab samples in individuals aged 14 and older who […]
Health

Foods rich in potassium, fibre can control hypertension

Posted on Author Adodo-Anselm

What you eat affects your blood pressure in several ways. Eating a lot of foods which are high in saturated fats can cause a condition called atherosclerosis. Atherosclerosis causes your blood vessels to narrow, resulting in high blood pressure. Foods that are high in fat or sugar can also contribute to obesity, which increases your […]
Health

CSOs: 50% of children in FCT infected with intestinal worms

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa,

…to embark on free school deworming exercise A coalition of Civil Society Organisations (CSOs), has disclosed that over 50 percent of children across the six area councils in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), were infected with schistosomiasis, a disease caused by parasitic worms also known as intestinal worms. Addressing newsmen on Thursday in Abuja, the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica