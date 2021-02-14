AHF celebrates International Condom Day in Nigeria

COVID-19 has impacted many aspects of our lives, and access to condoms was unfortunately not spared from the effects of the pandemic.

AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF), the largest global AIDS organisation, invites you to join us for our “Always in Fashion” International Condom Day (ICD) to remind everyone how important it is for people globally to have access to free and affordable condoms—which are still the best way to protect yourself from sexually transmitted infections (STI), including HIV.

Obstacles created by the pandemic have further reinforced the necessity and importance of advocacy to prioritize access to condoms.

For young people, “Always in Fashion” is life-affirming and essential to curbing HIV and STI rates.

AHF started ICD in 2008 with the aim of promoting creative condom marketing and their use, because condoms are still the most cost-effective method for preventing STIs and unplanned pregnancies.

The annual celebration is observed globally in conjunction with Valentine’s Day—and AHF Nigeria have exciting and informative virtual and in-person “Always in Fashion” events planned for 2021!

This year, from February 12-14, 2021, AHF-Nigeria is teaming up with the National Agency for the Control of AIDS (NACA), to produce and air an innovative jingle that highlights safer sexual practices and that also harps on abstinence.

Also with NACA, a testing campaign is being run with a notable radio station in Abuja, ‘Berekete family’ given the reach of the station, while at the NACA office, stakeholders shall gather for the dissemination of the Condom Access and Utilization Survey conducted in 2020 to ensure gaps identified in the survey are streamlined in interventions. Importantly, AHF-Nigeria with NACA is also partnering with Premium Times Center for Investigative Journalism (PTCIJ), the training arm of Nigeria’s foremost investigative newspaper for a Tweet-meet to engage Nigerians on the challenges, opportunities and gaps needing to be bridged in our condom programming, while that presents an opportunity to interact directly with the people.

Like this: Like Loading...