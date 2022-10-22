AHIF2022welcomesAfrica’stourismministers, hospitality leaders

As this year’s Africa Hospitality Investment Forum (AHIF) set to open in Rabat, Morocco on November 2, organisers of the annual event, has unveiled an impressive list of speakers for its conference and guests. The list features several government ministers, the Chair of Morocco’s Tourism Development Agency, the Chair and Chief Executive Officer of Royal Air Maroc and a host of Africa’s most influential hotel industry executives with the fire power to transform destinations. The event will also facilitate a by-invitation investment site visit to Guelmim, which has been described by Wanderlust as the “gateway to the Sahara” and “one of Morocco’s best kept secrets.”

Spanning November 4, the star event by The Bench, in partnership with SMIT and other sponsors, will hold at at the luxurious Fairmont Taghazout Bay, a fivestar resort close to Agadir), with guests being encouraged to experience the rich offerings of the resort over the weekend as the event’s organiser is offering postevent weekend packages, which include golf, surfing, and yoga to entice delegates to bring their partners and extend their connections in a highly convivial atmosphere. The conference is expected to play host to about 60 top executives, investors, bankers, government officials, consultants, and other experts on stage to discuss all the major issues affecting the development and operation of hotels in Africa generally, and Morocco specifically.

Speaking on the event, the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of SMIT, Imad Barrakad, said: “Agadir and the whole southern coast of Morocco has known some tremendous developments in recent years thanks to the guidance of His Majesty the King Mohammed VI as well as all the people who support and believe in the success of this enterprise. ‘‘I look forward to hosting the global investment community in Taghazout very soon to show them Taghazout’s success story and all the potential and the benefits the region has to offer.” While the Managing Director of The Bench, Matthew Weihs, noted that: “I am optimistic that this year’s AHIF will spawn a high number of new deals – for the following reasons. We are meeting in person for the first time in three years; we are visiting a destination that offers outstanding potential.

‘‘Not only the gateway to the Sahara but also miles of virgin coastline looking west over the ocean; we are being welcomed by a country that really understands the value of tourism; we have a high concentration of major players with the fire power to transform a location; and we have an event format that will facilitate an exceptional amount of productive networking in both relaxed and formal settings.”

