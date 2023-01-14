Ahmad Tea donates to charity home

In line with its policy of corporate social responsibility, Ahmad Tea Nigeria has giving out items worth millions of naira to Salvation Army School, Oko Baba, Ebute Metta, Lagos and it’s destitute home. The gesture comes up yearly, according to Ahmad Tea Nigeria’s Spokesperson, Mayowa Omidiji.

The items donated were branded school bags, which contain water bottles, pencils, exercise books and other valuable items, which were provided for all the pupils of the school with primary four to six pupils getting additional special items suitable for their classes.

The Head Teacher of the school, Mrs Adeyemi Janet and the PTA Chairman, Seriki Ahmadu Abubakare, said during expressed joy over the development during interviews. They then called on all well-meaning Nigerians to follow the examples of Ahmad Tea by giving to destitute and the less privileged in the society, saying that this will go a long way in alleviating the suffering of the down trodden. Ahmad Tea is a London- based venture, drawing on four generations of tea blending and tasting experience. Founded on a passion for the finest tea, it is dedicated to the unique place that tea drinking commands at the heart of daily life globally. Ahmad Tea is renowned for the quality of its teas across the globe.

