Ahmadiyya begins World Conference today, restricts participation over COVID-19

The 2022 annual Islamic Conference (Jalsa Salana) of Ahmadiyya Muslim Association began in the United Kingdom today with restriction of participants from across the globe due to the COVID-19 pandemic. New Telegraph gathered that annual world conference which will hold between on 5th to 7th August in Islamabad, Alton, UK would not be opened to external guests across the world except selected leaders of the Ahmadiyya Community and those resident in the UK. In a statement signed by the Head Media Team Ahmadiyya Muslim Jamaat Nigeria, Dr Qasim Akinreti, The Amir (National Head), Ahmadiyya Muslim Jamaat of Nigeria, Barrister Alatoye Folorunso Azeez is among the special dignitaries attending the conference in London. The statement read: “Due to COVID- 19 constraints, the event is not open to external guests across the world, except selected leaders of the Ahmadiyya Community and those resident in the UK .

However, members of the public are welcomed to join live proceedings of the programme which can be watched at various homes and Ahmadiyya mosques across the world via the Community’s satellite television channel, the Muslim Television Ahmadiyya, (MTA International) Also, Murhi International Television, MITV,and , Gaskiya Cable TV will join other 20 television channels across Africa to broadcast the Islamic Conference live for three days. The statement added that in Nigeria, the Ahmadiyya Headquarters’ Central Mosque at Ojokoro, Lagos and others across the country will play hosts to members and guests for the three day proceedings.

The Muslim Community added that other soul-inspiring topical issues in Islam and the global progress report of the Ahmadiyya Muslim communityty will also feature during the conference, adding that the live streaming of the Conference proceedings can also be watched or followed on the social media platforms. According to the founder of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community, Hazrat Mirza Ghulam Ahmad, the Promised Messiah (as), the primary purpose of the Islamic Convention, which commenced since 1891 in Qadian, India, but now spread across the world, is to enable every sincere individual to personally experience religious benefits, enhance their knowledge, promote mutual understanding and strengthen fraternal ties within the Islamic Community.

He said the gathering is not an ordinary human assembly, but a phenomenon that is based purely on the Divine Help for the propagation of Islam, translating to an affirmative action the declaration contains in Quran chapter 4 verse 115 that, “There is no good in many of their conferences except the conferences of such as enjoin charity, or goodness, or the making of peace among men. And who so does that, seeking the pleasure of Allah, We shall soon bestow on him a great reward.” The high points of the gathering are addresses to be delivered by the Supreme World Leader of the Ahmadiyya Muslim community, Hazrat Masr r Ahmad, Khalifatul Masih, V, goodwill messages from world leaders, scholars,Very important guests for three days and the global acceptance of new members and renewal of commitment to Islam and e Ahmadiyya community – “the Global Bai’at”, a tradition noted in Islam – that will be performed by His Holiness on Sunday.

