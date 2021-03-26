Islam

Ahmadiyya excites Osun Gov with university project

Posted on Author Adeola Yusuf Comment(0)

The Osun State governor, Alhaji Gboyega Oyetola, has commended the Ahmadiyya Muslim Jama’at for the decision to establish its Minaret International University and for citing the institution in the state’s town of Ikirun. Oyetola gave the commendation at the turning of sod and foundation laying ceremony of the university. The governor said his administration considered education with a focus on moral development and unlocking of the creative abilities of young people an essential tool for the building of upright leaders and transformation of the society.

“The expediency of these two tools is even more compelling today that society requires moral and ethical rebirth. It is therefore heartening that Minaret International University is combining religion and education to build the character of our youths and help them acquire knowledge to deliver the future that we desire,” Governor Oyetola said. According to him, it is delightful that with the proposed university, Osun State is now home to more tertiary institutions that are contributing to the development of the state and Nigeria as a whole.

He said: “The establishment of Minaret International University is a welcome addition to this family. As a notable, knowledgeseeking and religion savvy institution known for its tradition of excellence, I have no doubt that Ahmadiyya Muslim Jama’at will build a university that is a centre of excellence in deed and in truth.” The governor expressed confidence that Ahmadiyya, as an international organisation of repute as well as a frontline Muslim group in the propagation of the Islamic faith, would produce graduates who will be problem solvers and job creators.

In a remark, the amir (head) of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Jama’at Nigeria, Mr Azeez Alatoye, said the organisation was determined to build a university that would compete favourably with its counterparts across the globe. He said the proposed university would be a world-class tertiary institution for the intellectual and manpower development of Nigerians for sustainable socioeconomic development in Nigeria, Africa and the world. Alatoye said: “We are fully prepared and ready to face the challenge of a faith-based higher institution at the undergraduate and postgraduate levels with the establishment of the Minaret International University in Ikirun and another campus at Agbonbiti in Ile-Ife. “The university will start with three faculties, namely, Humanities, Sciences and Education. The remaining faculties will come up progressively.

The satellite campus will be on another 600 acres of land at Agbonbiti in Ile-Ife for a totally agricultural and farm settlement centre.” Apart from its vision to equip students with academic excellence, the amir stressed that Minaret International University would instill in them moral discipline and spirit of selfless service for socio-economic advancement, emancipation of the people and commitment to global cooperation for the development and unity of humanity.

Alatoye added that the tuition fees would be moderate and affordable as the university has the philosophy of sourcing funds from religious bodies as well as giving opportunity for students to generate income through practical application of their studies in ventures sponsored by the institution. The Eesa of Ikirun land, Chief AbdulKareem Lawal and the Asiwaju of Ikirun land, Chief Kasali Lawal, pledged their support for the institution and urged the state government to ensure the successful takeoff of the university.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Islam

Foreign pilgrims complete 3-day quarantine, begin Umrah

Posted on Author Adeola Yusuf

Pilgrims who came from outside the Kingdom have started performing Umrah on Wednesday at the end of their three-day mandatory quarantine period. The first batches of foreign pilgrims who came from Indonesia and Pakistan stayed in their hotels in Makkah after their arrival in the Kingdom on Sunday afternoon. This was in line with the […]
Islam

Muslim Media Watch warns against overheating of polity

Posted on Author Adeola Yusuf

The Muslim Media Watch Group of Nigeria (MMWG) has condemned what it called the incessant hate speeches grounded in falsehood and ethnic and religious intolerance across the country.   The organisation, in a statement by its national coordinator, Alhaji Ibrahim Abdullahi, accused some political and other elites of promoting religious and ethnic parochialism in order […]
Islam

States’ Pilgrim Boards mull 2020 Hajj deposits’ refund

Posted on Author Adeola Yusuf

The pilgrims welfare boards in States across Nigeria have begun plan to refund deposits made by intending pilgrims who could not attend 2020 Hajj due to COVID-19 pandemic. The Kebbi State Governor, Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, who confirmed this also approved the setting up of a Committee to refund Hajj deposits to the affected intending […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica