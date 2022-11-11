Ahmadiyya Muslim Jama’at of Nigeria holds national exhibition

In alignment with the huge sense of preserving history, the Majlis Ansarullah Ahmadiyya Nigeria, a universal revivalist Islamic group founded in the year 1889 by Hazrat Mirza Ghulam Ahmad (as) based on the prophecies of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (saw) organized an exhibition entitled: “National Exhibition 2022”, with the theme “Islam-ul-Ahmadiyya in Prints and Visuals”. The exhibition which held at Trenchard Hall University of Ibadan, according to the Amir (Head) of Ahmadiyya Muslim Jamaat Nigeria, Alhaji Folorunso Alatoye Azeez is a brief introduction to the Ahmadiyya Muslim Jama’at in Nigeria. Participants got to learn more about the Ahmadiyya Muslim Jama’at, interact with the various scholars on hand and ask as much questions as they wish, said the Amir at a briefing, while stating: “Ahmadiyya was established in Nigeria in 1916. Though its 106 years of establishment, the Ahmadiyya Jama’at has spearheaded very important interventions, from pioneering education to giving health services to establishing the first Muslim newspaper in the whole of West Africa.

“Items on display will include the Holy Qur’an in various languages of the world, History of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Jama’at in Nigeria, the auxiliary organs of the Jama’at, the Jama’at Interventions in Education, Health and other Charitable Endeavours, the Muslim Television Ahmadiyya, Mosques and other publications by the Jama’at and the last addition; the Minaret International University.

“The Jamaat is blessed with eminent personalities who have been part of the history of Ahmadiyya in Nigeria. Let me use this opportunity to clarify on the correct timing of the publication of Holy Quran in Igbo Language. As a matter of fact, the Ahmadiyya Muslim Jamaat of Nigeria first published the first copy of the Holy Quran 1989. The second publication through the efforts of Shaykh Chukwuemeka was launched on 1 July in 2022 (which was mistakenly believed to be the first Koran Nso). Yoruba translation (Alukuraani Mímó, was partly published in 1957 while the full text was published in 1976) and Igbo translation (Koran Nso, 1989).” He added that the Hausa translation (Al-Kurani Mai Tsarki) was completed and first published in 1992, coming after Shaykh Gumi’s translation which was published in 1979 in Lebanon. Works on Etsako language (spoken in Edo State of Nigeria) and few other Nigerian languages are ongoing.

He further stated:”The jamaat had an Islamic exhibition in Enugu and established mosque as well as hospital in Owerri as far back as late 90s. However, today, the hospital has been closed due to some local challenges. Efforts are on for reopening it. We welcome other similar publication by other Muslims. The more the merrier but its good to put the records straight.”

