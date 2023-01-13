Ahmadiyya tasks govts on food security, others for Nigerians

The tiers of government at all levels have been urged to give food security more prominence and create enabling environment for jobs creation, and basic amenities to improve the livelihood of Nigerians in the wake of the turbulent challenges happening across the country.

The Ahmadiyya Muslim Jama’at of Nigeria made this call at its 68th Annual Convention (Jalsa Salana) held in Ilaro, Ogun State. The communiqué signed by the Amir (Head) Ahmadiyya Muslim Jamaat Nigeria, Alhaji Alatoye Folorunso Azeez, at the conference, said Nigerians don’t deserve to suffer as Allah (God) has graciously endowed Nigeria with abundant human and material resources.

The group urged Nigerians to vote competent, trustworthy, reliable and God fearing persons to political positions in the forth coming general elections in 2023. It also urged the electoral umpire, INEC to work assiduously towards a free and fair election using the best technology available. Also, it enjoined President Muhammadu Buhari to hold on to his Amanatpromise to leave a legacy of transparent and successful general elections in 2023. The President’s comments and actions are highly commendable. The communiqué reads in part: “That government at all levels should be compassionate to the people in the provision of adequate security of lives and properties, basic amenities, such as roads, health facilities, schools and affordable housing among others.

“That government at all levels should give food security more prominence and create enabling environment for jobs creation, as Allah graciously endowed Nigeria with abundant human and material resources. “Participants noted Ahmadiyya Muslim Jama’at of Nigeria leading roles in the establishment of schools, health facilities ,and propagation of peaceful coexistence among various peoples across the federation, irrespective of religious inclination. “It urges members to continue special prayers and donations towards the take-off of the Minaret International University (MIU), in the next academic session”. The group also emphasised that recognition of Allah and accepting Muhammad (SAW) as His divine messenger and doing good deeds to fellow human beings will end the problems confronting the world and Nigeria in particular. It noted that It is by the grace of God and returning to Him (doing His will) that peace in society can be sustained.

