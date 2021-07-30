Ahmadiyya tasks Nigerian leaders, citizens on sacrifice, obedience to Allah

The Amir (head) of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Jama’at Nigeria, Alhaji Abdul-Azeez Alatoye, has urged Nigerian leaders and the citizens to obey the will of Almighty Allah in all respects.

In a message in respect of the 2021 Eid-al-Adha, the leader of the Ahmadiyya Muslim community in Nigeria said the leaders and the led should let obedience to the will of Allah manifest in the avoidance of greed, stinginess and miserliness in all their undertakings.

Quoting from the Holy Qur’an, Alatoye said: “Without the spirit of respect, the spirit of obedience will not work.

Without the spirit of humility, neither the spirit of respect nor the spirit of obedience will work. And without the spirit of righteousness or godliness, one cannot be humble.

These are essential components of sacrifice.” Alatoye lamented that the economic hardship in the country deprived many Muslims of the ability slaughter a ram for the commemoration of the Eid-al-Adha festival.

Harping on the attainment of righteousness for every Muslim, Alhaji Alatoye made reference to the fear of Allah (taqwa) as espoused by the founder of the Ahmadiyya Muslim community.

He quoted the current global head of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Jama’at, Hasrat Masroor Ahmad, as saying in his message of Eid-al-Adha that “It is a reminder that one should sacrifice oneself for the greater good.

This greater good that a Muslim should always be ready to sacrifice oneself for is the Almighty God, by way of sacrificing their time, wealth, honour and life.

“Understanding the true spirit of sacrifice is even more important in this day and age where some nations are usurping the rights of others; where the blood of human beings is being wasted for minor worldly goals.”

Like this: Like Loading...