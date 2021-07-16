Ahmed: Capital market key catalyst for development

Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs. Zainab Ahmed, has described the Nigerian capital market as a key catalyst for the development of critical sectors of the economy as it poses a credible platform of obtaining medium to long term finance. Ahmed stated this during a webinar organised by the Securities and Exchange Commission in collaboration with the Ministry of Solid Minerals Development with the theme: “Financing the Solid Minerals Sector through the Capital Market and the Critical Role of Commodity Exchanges,” on Thursday.

The minister said the facilitation of funding and provision of structured market platforms such as the commodities exchanges portended significant addition for the mining and solid minerals sector, saying that the event and its theme were very relevant to the economy, given the need to diversify and grow the economy and to enable the nation achieve sustainable development post-COVID-19. According to her, “given the economic chal-lenges occasioned by the pandemic, the on-going efforts of the Federal Government to achieve economic diversification has been affected by a decline in revenue, underlined by volatility in global oil prices, which is our main source of foreign exchange earnings.

“The mining sector is strategically based as alternative source for revenue generation in the economic diversification plan of the Federal Government of Nigeria. It also has the potential to create employment and develop rural settings for other benefits.

Like this: Like Loading...