Ahmed commissions three mobile scanners for Nigerian seaports

Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Hajia Zainab Shamsuna Ahmed yesterday, in Lagos, commissioned three new Nuctech Mobile Scanners for the Nigeria Customs Service to be located at the Apapa, Tin Can Island and Onne ports. This came as the Comptroller- General of Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) Col Hameed Ali (rtd) disclosed that the deployment of the three scanner machines at the seaport was an intervention from the Federal Ministry of Finance, “because we are badly in need of the scanners.”

He said under the Customs Modernisation Programme, no fewer than 135 scanner machines would start to arrive in the country for deployment to all the seaports, airports and approved border stations across the country. The minister commended President Muhammadu Buhari for granting approval through the Federal Executive Council (FEC) for the procurement and installation of the scanners, and also the training of 120 officers of the NCS to take charge of the operation and maintenance of the equipment.

She equally commended the Comptroller-General of Nigeria Customs Service (CGC) for his commitments towards the successful supply and installation of the three scanners at the three different locations, namely, Apapa, Tincan Island and Onne ports. She noted: “The commissioning of the three new scanners today is a milestone in the Service’s efforts to expedite Customs operations, achieve ease of doing business, facilitate trade, prevent port congestion, increase revenue generation to government and improve national security. I, therefore, implore the management of the NCS to collaborate with the scanners contractor to ensure proper maintenance and full utilisation of the scanners within the 30 months provided in the contract agreement, as well as enhanced capacity building and training of 120 NCS scanning officers.”

The Comptroller-General noted that the commissioning of the three scanning machines will go down in history as a watershed moment, “Not because the scanning of goods is new to us in Nigeria, but because for the first time, Nigeria Customs Service will be fully responsible for the management and operation of this equipment.”

He added that for Nigeria to remain competitive, our ports have to be more effective and efficient: “As trade increases in volume, so must our capacity for facilitation. Efficient cargo management and the full automation of Customs and other regulatory processes is guaranteed to bring down the cost of clearing, and ultimately the prices of goods in the open market, an occurrence that will be beneficial to consumers.” According to him, NCS has developed a standard operating procedure (SOP) for the use of these scanners. He said that the SOPs provide all stakeholders with a working guide as to their individual responsibilities. “From Customs officers, clearing agents, shipping companies, to terminal operators, roles are defined to show who should be doing what, where, how and when.”

