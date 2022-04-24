Business

Ahmed: FG to issue fresh $950m bond

Nigeria plans to raise about $950 million selling overseas bonds as early as May, its second since the start of the Ukraine war, the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs. Zainab Ahmed, said in an interview with Bloomberg TV. The Federal Government had raised a $1.25 billion seven-year Eurobond in the International Capital Market (ICM) in March to finance capital projects in the budget.

 

Ahmed said the amount is the balance of what the government could not raise earlier in the year, adding that Nigeria may consider returning to the ICM again later this year, “depending on what the market is like.”

 

She said: “For 2022, we have already issued early in this year, in March actually, $1.25 billion, and that means that the market is still very receptive to Nigeria. We still have about $950 million to issue and that should be sometime very soon in the month of April or May,” she said in response to a question on whether Nigeria would issue another bond for 2023.

 

“Later in the year, we would consider our options depending on what the market looks like to determine whether we would need to go out to the market or not. But otherwise, we have a vibrant domestic market and we have been getting the financing that we need to run the budget from the domestic market.”

The Senate last week approved the Federal Government’s request to raise the 2022 budget planned expenditure by N193 billion to N17.3 trillion and increase the projected deficit by N965.42 billion to N7.35 trillion or 3.99 per cent of Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

 

Sunday Telegraph had reported recently that following its issuance of the $1.25 billion seven-year Eurobond last month, Nigeria’s Eurobonds debts had increased by $5.25 billion between September 2021 and March this year, to hit $15.92 billion

 

The country’s Eurobond debts stock, which stood at $10.67 billion as at June 30, 2021, according to the Budget Office of the Federation’s, “2021 second quarter and half year Budget Implementation Report,” rose to $14.67 billion after Nigeria raised $4 billion through Eurobonds on September 22, 2021.

 

Analysts note that prior to the $4 billion it raised through Eurobonds in September last year, Nigeria’s last outing at the international capital market was in 2018, when it floated a $2.5 billion aggregate Eurobonds under its Global Medium Term Note Programme.

 

An analysis of official data shows that Nigeria’s total external debt rose from $25.27 billion as of December 31, 2018, to $38.39 billion at the end of December last year. This indicates that the nation’s external debt increased by 51.90 per cent ($13.12 billion) in the last three years

 

