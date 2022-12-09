Ahmed: FG’ll review criteria for N500bn Development Bank Loans –Ahmed

The Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Hajia Zainab Ahmed, yesterday, said the Federal Government would review the criteria currently being used by development banks in Nigeria to disburse loans to the Medium and Small Scale Enterprises in the country to ensure geographical spread. Ahmed stated this when she appeared before the Senate ad-hoc Committee set up to investigate the alleged uneven disbursement of the N500 billion Federal Government loans given out to the MSMEs by development banks. Following a motion by Senator Ali Ndume, the President of the Senate, had set up an Ad-hoc Committee, Chaired by Senator Sani Musa, to investigate the matter.

Ndume had claimed that the South West geopolitical zone in the country, especially Lagos State, got the largest number of the loans beneficiaries. The chief executive officers of the affected banks like the Development Bank of Nigeria and the Bank of Industry, among others, had told the Committee that they adhere strictly to the criteria set up by their regulators and not geopolitical considerations in given out loans.

Members of the Committee, especially those from the northern part of the country, disagreed with the Banks’ CEOs’ submissions and insisted on the review of the criteria because the development banks were established to ensure even distribution of wealth across the country. Appearing before the Committee, the minister pledged to meet with the development banks management and their regulators, the Central Bank of Nigeria, to carry out the review of the criteria for loans disbursement.

Ahmed, however, cautioned that such review would not be too flexible to ensure the sustainability of the development banks. She said: “The criteria to access funds from the development banks are set by the supervising ministry. “The last one was targeted at the technology sustainability plan. The Development Bank of Nigeria was set up to enhance the development of the MSMEs across the country but it doesn’t lend directly to the beneficiary businesses. Instead it lend to them through microfinance banks. The MFBs also provide criteria for the lendee and do credit analysis. They send their reports to the DBN which would collate the report and approve for disbursement.

“The criteria set by the DBN was reviewed by the regulator and approved by CBN. “The Bank of Industry was set up to also stay healthy as a bank. It has done very well in terms of loans repayment. it is the only financial development institution that is giving dividends to the Federal Government. “The BoI has also been able, on its own, using it’s balance sheet, to raise resources from the domestic capital market as well as from the international capital markets. “It is doing quite well in terms of its performance but we hope it could more and use it’s exposure to do more.”

